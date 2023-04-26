Denver Broncos Have Damning Roster Problem: Executive

According to an unnamed NFL executive, the Denver Broncos have a “roster stew” of mismatched pieces because of the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades.

“You have a roster stew — a few players good enough to be with every staff and a bunch on the edge because you can’t replace everybody in one or two offseasons because of your cap or who is available or how many picks you have,” the executive told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “There’s just a lot of turnover all over the depth chart because every staff wants a little something different. It’s going to be hard to consistently hit if you’re getting rid of players because the new staff says they don’t ‘fit.'”

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker believes such a damning roster problem could’ve easily scared Payton away from coming out of retirement to coach in the Mile High City.

“This is one reason some wondered whether Payton might turn down the Broncos’ offer,” Zucker wrote in response to the executive’s “roster stew” comments. “If the 59-year-old is unable to get Russell Wilson back to a Pro Bowl-type level, then the franchise could be looking at a multiyear transition. The Broncos would be reduced to treading water with Wilson on the roster or cutting him and being stuck with limited resources to immediately retool. Designating the nine-time Pro Bowler as a post-June 1 cut in 2024 would ease the long-term financial burden but put $35.4 million in dead money on the books for that season and another $49.6 million in 2025.”

Analyst Compares Denver Broncos Situation to LA Rams

Zucker made a comparison for the Denver Broncos to an NFC West team that made similar moves in the trade market, the Los Angeles Rams.

“Acquiring Wilson and Payton also required a lot of draft capital, the effects of which will really begin to show in a few seasons,” Zucker wrote. “Just look at how quickly the bottom fell out for the Los Angeles Rams after they prioritized ready-made reinforcements over draft picks.”

The Broncos, unlike the Rams, haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl, at least since their last championship run in 2015. Zucker, though, understands why Payton took the Denver job.

“Payton had “in the neighborhood of $18 million” reasons per year to accept this position,” Zucker wrote. “Along with that, you’d assume he received firm reassurances from ownership he’ll get ample time and patience if Denver’s on-field fortunes continue to worsen in 2023.”

Analyst Bearish on Denver Broncos Timeline to Contend

Ultimately, Zucker struck a pessimistic tone about how quickly the Denver Broncos can realistically contend again.

“Shortly after firing Nathaniel Hackett, team CEO Greg Penner emphasized how the organization needs stability on the sideline,” Zucker wrote. “Hiring a Super Bowl winner and the best coach on the market aligned with that vision. Still, it might be a while before the Broncos fully dig out of their present hole and become a winner again.”

Payton will need to get the most out of Wilson behind a rebuilt offensive line and with new weapons in the backfield beside him in order to avoid fulfilling the disappointing prophecy Zucker has of Denver.