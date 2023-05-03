Denver Broncos Eyeing XFL’s Top Quarterback: Report

The Denver Broncos are eyeing the XFL’s top quarterback, Ben DiNucci — giving the Seattle Sea Dragons star, who was first in the spring league in passing attempts (421) and yards (2,966) and second in passing touchdowns (23), a tryout during their rookie minicamp on May 3.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

DiNucci had told reporters on April 30 after a season-ending 37-21 loss to the DC Defenders how appreciative he was that the XFL had provided him a second chance to be the featured signal-caller under center in a professional football league.

“This second opportunity meant so much,” DiNucci said. “I’ve been sitting on the bench for three seasons. For me to go out and play a full season, it lights a fire under my ass. I can play, I still wanna play, I know I can play. When I watched the tape, I got better every single game I played. If you turn on the tape from Week 1 against (DC) to today, I look like a completely different ball player. Down the stretch, I feel like I played well, made good decisions. So, I’m pretty pleased with how I progressed this season.”

Denver Broncos QB Target: ‘I Played Well Enough’

DiNucci had full confidence that another chance to become a part of an NFL quarterback room again would come, and with the Denver Broncos bringing him to their rookie minicamp on May 12.

“I feel like I played well enough to showcase the player I am on tape,” DiNucci said on April 30. “I’m at peace with whatever happens, honestly. I’m ready for a little break. I need a beer, it’s been a long few months.”

As DiNucci noted, he is not alone in trying to get back to the NFL using the XFL as the springboard.

“A majority of guys in that locker room are trying to play in the NFL — they either have and are trying to get back, like myself, or have never been and are trying to get there for the first time,” DiNucci said.

Former Denver Broncos Backup QB Signs With Rams

Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien signed with the Los Angeles Rams, who hit hard times in 2022 with a 5-12 record immediately following a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the season prior.

QB Brett Rypien is signing a 1-year deal with the Rams per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 3, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rams Wire’s Skyler Carlin explained the signing as one that would be adding a likely third-stringer to Los Angeles — if he even makes the roster in 2023.

“Before the 2023 NFL draft, the only quarterback the Rams had on their roster was Matthew Stafford — Bennett was selected in the fourth round in this year’s draft out of Georgia with the idea that he’d become the immediate backup to Stafford,” Carlin prefaced before saying, “However, the signing of Rypien is interesting as it remains to be seen if the Rams intend on keeping three quarterbacks on the roster in 2023. At the very least, the Rams will have another quarterback taking the field during training camp alongside Stafford and Bennett.”