Broncos Hosting Top-30 Visit for 3x All-ACC CB: Report

With the Denver Broncos still in-need of adding some depth to their secondary, they’ll look to the draft to add a playmaker or two.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are binging in three-time All ACC cornerback Garrett Williams for a top-30 visit.

After redshirting as a freshman, Williams started in 11 games the following season intercepting two passes, returning one for a touchdown that was thrown by former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Williams also recorded 64 tackles.

Knocking down 10 passes, Williams tied the ACC lead in pass breakups in his first full season.

In 2021, Williams led the conference once more with 10 more pass breakups.

Williams was a team captain for the Orange last season, but also suffered a torn ACL during the eighth game of the season in a loss against Notre Dame. After Williams’ injury, Syracuse won just one more game during the 2022 season.

NFL Draft Comparison

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Williams to Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

“Outside cornerback with the footwork/athleticism to match routes with good balance and smooth transitions. Williams possesses average size but can be a willing tackler when the opportunity arises. He can mirror and match the release but is inconsistent playing with his back to the quarterback. On the flip side, he’s instinctive and twitchy from zone and off-man but must become more aggressive at attacking passing lanes rather than playing the man. He suffered an ACL tear in October 2022, but if his pre-draft medical exams check out, he could go in the middle rounds and have a chance to become a CB3,” Zierlein said in Williams’ draft profile.

In The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s draft guide, he broke down the type of player that Williams can be.

“Williams is an athletic and hyperaware player who can return his eyes to the quarterback without losing track of his coverage. He is undersized by NFL standards, and that will show against big-framed targets and blockers on the outside. Overall, Williams doesn’t have ideal size or strength and the durability of his left knee is an unknown variable, but he has the athletic traits and instinctive capabilities to handle himself well on an island. He has down-the-road starting potential as an NFL perimeter corner.”

Klis said that some are projecting Williams to be a safety in the NFL.

Broncos Have Big Plans at Safety

Last season, Denver had one of the better safety duos in the NFL with All-Pro safety Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson playing opposite.

So far, the Broncos have not signed a safety in free agency to replace Jackson after his previous four seasons in Denver.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Broncos have big plans for Caden Sterns as he enters his third season in the NFL.

“Vance Joseph (defensive coordinator) and his staff love this guy,” Palmer said. “He is versatile, he is extremely intelligent, he’s got excellent ball skills. They have big big plans, I am told, for Caden Sterns back there with Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons.”

Sterns has only started in five games for the Broncos, but has made plays when he’s been on the field. Over the past two seasons, Sterns ranks third behind only Simmons and Surtain in interceptions with four.

The former Texas Longhorn has sacked the quarterbacks twice in his career and has totaled up 49 tackles including two for a loss.