Broncos Hire 5 New Assistant Coaches: Report

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos continue to build their new coaching staff. According to reports, five new assistant coaches are expected to join the team. Let’s take a quick look at each new hire.
Another Rams’ Coach Joins the Broncos’ Staff
Los Angeles Rams assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon will become the Broncos’ new defensive line coach, according to Mike Klis of 9news.
As Klis mentioned, Dixon is the third Rams’ coach that will be joining the Broncos’ coaching staff, where he will be reunited with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.
Dixon was a defensive end in the NFL from 2008 to 2014, as he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.
Dixon was an assistant coach at Hampton University for four years. He only has one year of NFL coaching experience, but it was a very successful year. The Rams were third in the NFL in sacks, and they, of course, won the Super Bowl.
The Broncos Add Two New Position Coaches
New York Jets assistant offensive line coach Jake Moreland will be the Broncos’ new tight ends coach, according to Mike Klis of 9news.
Moreland did an impressive job with the Jets; their offensive line overachieved in 2021. Despite losing left tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, every starter on the Jets’ offensive line earned an above-average Pro Football Focus grade.
Moreland has plenty of experience coaching tight ends at the college level. In the past, he has been a tight ends coach for Syracuse, Air Force, Western Michigan, and Elmhurst.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Broncos also hired Bert Watts as their outside linebackers coach. Prior to joining the Broncos, Watts was a coach at Auburn, where he occupied many titles. He was the team’s associate head coach, special teams coordinator, and outside linebackers coach.
Previously, Watts was a linebackers coach at Memphis. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator at Fresno State.
Interestingly, Watts, Hackett, and Evero have all coached at UC Davis in the past.
An Offensive Quality Control Coach and … a Coach for the Coaches?
Matt Stepp reported Fort Bend Willowridge head coach Ramon Chinyoung will take a quality control position with the Broncos.
Fort Bend Willowridge is a high school in Houston, Texas, where Chinyoung has been the head coach for the past two years.
Chinyoung is expected to work specifically with offensive line coach Butch Barry and assistant offensive line coach Ben Steele.
In an interesting headline, Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Broncos hired John Viera to “coach the coaches”.
Viera served a similar role for the Green Bay Packers, according to Klis, and once again, he has a connection to UC Davis.
Viera’s role on the team is interesting, and it obviously worked for the Packers. The Packers had a 13-4 record last season, and Hackett recruited Viera to join him.
