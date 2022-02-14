Broncos Hire 5 New Assistant Coaches: Report

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos continue to build their new coaching staff. According to reports, five new assistant coaches are expected to join the team. Let’s take a quick look at each new hire.

Another Rams’ Coach Joins the Broncos’ Staff

Los Angeles Rams assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon will become the Broncos’ new defensive line coach, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Sources: A third Rams coach is coming to Denver. LARams asst DLine coach Marcus Dixon expected to become Broncos new DLine coach. He joins Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes as Rams coaches bringing their Super Bowl-winning ways to Hackett’s new staff. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2022

As Klis mentioned, Dixon is the third Rams’ coach that will be joining the Broncos’ coaching staff, where he will be reunited with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

Dixon was a defensive end in the NFL from 2008 to 2014, as he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

Dixon was an assistant coach at Hampton University for four years. He only has one year of NFL coaching experience, but it was a very successful year. The Rams were third in the NFL in sacks, and they, of course, won the Super Bowl.

The Broncos Add Two New Position Coaches

New York Jets assistant offensive line coach Jake Moreland will be the Broncos’ new tight ends coach, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Sources: Broncos are hiring Jake Moreland as their TE coach. He spent his first NFL coaching season with Jets in 2021 as their asst offensive line coach. Moreland and newcomer Ben Steele are both TE/asst OLine guys. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2022

Moreland did an impressive job with the Jets; their offensive line overachieved in 2021. Despite losing left tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, every starter on the Jets’ offensive line earned an above-average Pro Football Focus grade.

Moreland has plenty of experience coaching tight ends at the college level. In the past, he has been a tight ends coach for Syracuse, Air Force, Western Michigan, and Elmhurst.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Broncos also hired Bert Watts as their outside linebackers coach. Prior to joining the Broncos, Watts was a coach at Auburn, where he occupied many titles. He was the team’s associate head coach, special teams coordinator, and outside linebackers coach.

I’m told the Broncos will hire Bert Watts to be their OLBs coach. Watts is currently the Associate head coach/special teams/OLBs coach at Auburn following a couple of stints as a college defensive coordinator. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 13, 2022

Previously, Watts was a linebackers coach at Memphis. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator at Fresno State.

Interestingly, Watts, Hackett, and Evero have all coached at UC Davis in the past.

An Offensive Quality Control Coach and … a Coach for the Coaches?

Matt Stepp reported Fort Bend Willowridge head coach Ramon Chinyoung will take a quality control position with the Broncos.

BREAKING Fort Bend Willowridge HC Ramon Chinyoung has resigned his post and will be taking a Quality Control positon with the NFL's Denver Broncos, congrats @RChinyoung #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 10, 2022

Fort Bend Willowridge is a high school in Houston, Texas, where Chinyoung has been the head coach for the past two years.

Chinyoung is expected to work specifically with offensive line coach Butch Barry and assistant offensive line coach Ben Steele.

And then there's Broncos new offensive quality control coach Ramon Chinyoung (specifically working with Butch Barry/Ben Steele on offensive line). #9sports https://t.co/y1pYEiC1Pm — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2022

In an interesting headline, Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Broncos hired John Viera to “coach the coaches”.

Hackett thinking outside box with young coaching staff comprised largely of college coaches with little to no NFL experience.

New way of teaching players.

Per sources, Hackett has even hired John Viera to coach the coaches. A coaching coach if you will. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2022

Viera served a similar role for the Green Bay Packers, according to Klis, and once again, he has a connection to UC Davis.

Per his Linkedin page, John Vieira is Broncos special assistant to the head coach/instructional designer. He held similar position previous 2 years with Packers. Vieira and Hackett got neurobiology degrees from UC-Davis. (Thanks to @dmac1043 for research assist). #9sports https://t.co/dtUN376eIl — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2022

Viera’s role on the team is interesting, and it obviously worked for the Packers. The Packers had a 13-4 record last season, and Hackett recruited Viera to join him.