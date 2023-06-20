Broncos Linked to Pro Bowl and Former NFL Leading Rusher

The Denver Broncos need all the help that they can get on offense after owning the NFL’s worst scoring offense in 2022. With their recent signings of Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers on the offensive line, many believe that Denver is going to try and run the ball more often to take a load off Russell Wilson.

With Javonte Williams still recovering from a torn ACL dating to back to Week 4 of last season, the Broncos have been linked to former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt.

On June 16, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports made the bold prediction that the Broncos will sign Hunt before Week 1 of the regular season.

“Kareem Hunt will be only 28 years old by the time the regular season starts, so he has plenty left in the tank to help a franchise.” Sullivan added, “Hunt could come in and assume the bulk of the carries early in the year and assume a backup/change of pace role whenever Williams is healthy enough to assume more of the workload The Broncos were one of the teams reportedly linked to Dalvin Cook this offseason, so if they strike out on him Hunt would be a nice consolation prize.”

Hunt was drafted in the third-round by the Kansas City Chiefs back in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,327 and added eight rushing touchdowns. The Chiefs running back was also named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

In 2018, Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him physically assaulting a woman and kicking her while on the floor. Hunt was never charged with a crime, but was suspended eight games by the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns signed Hunt in February of 2019 and rushed for just 179 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Over the past four seasons with the Browns, Hunt has been the No. 2 running back behind All-Pro Nick Chubb. In that time span, Hunt has averaged 468.5 yards on the ground and four trips to the endzone.

Hunt has also averaged 33 receptions for 243.3 yards in the air.

Insider Lists Denver as Possible Suitor

There have been plenty of reports that the Broncos could be looking to add another running back to their room and Denver has been named as a possible suitor for Hunt, per Jordan Schultz.

“A scout told me that his pass protection alone elevates his value.”

Back on May 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Sports Center that the Broncos are “a team to watch” in the Hunt sweepstakes.

Update on Javonte Williams

On May14, Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke to the local media and gave some positive news surrounding Williams.

“We expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that’s good news.” Payton continued, “His rehab is going well.”

If Williams is not ready for the start of training camp, he would have to the PUP list.

“We’re hopeful that he’s someone that might not have to go to PUP.”

Last season, Williams finished with just 204 rushing yards and 76 receiving and failed to find the endzone.

As a rookie, Williams proved that he could be the starting running back for the Broncos moving forward. The former North Carolina Tar Heel rushed for 903 yards and scored four touchdowns while ranking atop the NFL in broken tackles.