Broncos Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Signing Super Bowl Winning CB: Report

The offseason has officially begun with the Denver Broncos as they attempt to improve their roster and they’ve been connected to a player that’s not a quarterback.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeedia.com, the Broncos have shown interest in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Pauline reported on February 27, that the Atlanta Falcons are on the trail for Sneed, but the Broncos have “expressed interest” in Sneed.

“Some speculate partnering Sneed with Patrick Surtain ll would give Denver a formidable duo at the cornerback position. Yet others have told me outright that Sneed would offer insurance if they dangled Surtain as part of a package to move up and draft one of the top-rated quarterbacks, something I originally reported from Shrine Bowl practices.”

Sneed was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made the All-Rookie team. The former Louisiana Tech alum has been healthy since his rookie season. Over the past three seasons, he has missed just three games while playing for the Chiefs.

Sneed has totaled 10 career interceptions including five over the last two seasons and knocked down 25 passes since the 2022 season.

Playing opposite of Trent McDuffie, Sneed helped lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Denver’s Cap Situation

Despite the 2024 salary cap number going up $30 million to $255.4 million, the Broncos are still strapped with what they can do in free agency.

According to Spotrac.com, the Broncos are currently $27 million over the cap and the biggest reason is because of Russell Wilson’s contract that’s coming into play.

Currently, the Broncos are staring at an $85 million dead cap hit if they release Wilson early in 2024, but they can lower that cap hit as well.

If the Broncos wait to release Wilson after June 1, that would divide the dead money over the 2024 ($35.4 million) and 2025 seasons ($49.6 million), per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

There’s still a chance that the Chiefs could place the franchise tag on Sneed and it would cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for one season.

Spotrac.com has calculated that Sneed’s market value is four years for $65.3 million. That would average out to $16.3 million per season.

According to Andrew Mason of Denversports.com, the Broncos can create $64.7 million of cap space by restructuring contracts of Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Courtland Sutton.

Mason also mentioned that the Broncos save some money by trading away Jerry Jeudy along with Tim Patrick or even releasing Patrick with his last two season-ending injuries.

The Broncos can also make moves with Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, and D.J. Jones.

Options for the Broncos’ Secondary

If the Broncos are unable to land Sneed in free agency, there’s still plenty of options for the Broncos to add a cornerback opposite of Surtain.

There’s plenty of options in free agency for the Broncos with players like Adoree’ Jackson, Jeff Okudah, or even Chidobe Awuzie.

Denver can also role with Ja’Quan McMillian who made big-time plays last season with the Broncos with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Depending on what the Broncos do with the quarterback position, they can also look to add a cornerback in the first-round like they did with Surtain and develop him.

Either way, Denver has plenty of holes to fill and finding another cornerback could get Broncos Country excited by re-imagining what it was like with Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.