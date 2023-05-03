Denver Broncos Owner Receives Strong Praise For Draft Night Showing

The owner of the Denver Broncos franchise, Greg Penner, received strong praise from 9News’ Mike Klis for being present for all 259 draft picks during the 2023 NFL draft — even though he didn’t need to be there for the first night of the draft at all since his team didn’t own a pick.

“Broncos’ owner and chief executive officer Greg Penner was in his team’s war room from the first pick of the draft, Carolina’s Bryce Young, to Mr. Irrelevant, the Los Angeles Rams’ Desjuan Johnson,” Klis wrote. “Keep in mind the Broncos didn’t have a first or second-round pick entering the draft, which meant there was essentially no reason to be there Thursday night. Yet Penner and his wife, Broncos’ co-owner Carrie Walton Penner, observed and absorbed all 31 first-round picks made by the other teams. It just goes to show: No matter where you are in life, regardless of one’s status, there’s only one way to learn: Put in the time and work.”

Penner and his wife were part of the group who won a bid for the Broncos franchise back on August 9, 2022. The two made sure to soak it all in during their first NFL draft as owners of the Mile High franchise.

George Paton on Denver Broncos Ownership at NFL Draft

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was equally as complimentary of the Penners as Klis was, detailing their support of the front office on the first night of the draft on April 28.

“They’ve been there for both days,” Paton said Friday night. “(Thursday) wasn’t much fun. It’s always great to watch the draft but, when you’re not picking…I didn’t get one call yesterday. That was pretty lonely, but the owners were there. Greg and Carrie were with us the entire way. They were very supportive with the trades. They were on board.”

Paton ultimately believes the experience of being at their first draft was a positive one.

“We met with them early in the week, and they kind of knew the plan,” Paton said of the Penners. “It’s hard to plan when your first pick is in the third round, but I felt like the plan went as we expected. I think it was really good for them to see their first draft and be a part of it.”

Denver Broncos GM on New Owners: ‘It’s Been Outstanding’

Paton had a laugh at what the Penners were asking him before the NFL draft to understand what they’d be getting into, but the Denver Broncos general manager ultimately had high praise for the organization’s brain trust — saying that the draft, like free agency, was “outstanding” because of them.

“It was funny. I think it was Wednesday, we met with them and kind of told them what to expect for the draft and they were like ‘OK. Well, what do we do? What do we do during the draft?’ I said, ‘We just kind of sit there,'” Paton said. “Long story short, it was outstanding. They were part of the collaboration. When we were trading and were discussing the players, Greg had great questions, and Carrie had great questions. Like free agency — ever since they’ve arrived — it’s been outstanding.”