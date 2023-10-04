Broncos Release $70 Million Veteran Pass Rusher

The Denver Broncos have made another move to their roster by releasing one of their high- priced free agents.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are moving on from outside linebacker Randy Gregory.

This comes after the Broncos won their first game of the season, but Gregory was knocked out of the starting lineup and eventually benched.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Broncos tried trading the veteran pass rusher, but were unable to find a trade partner.

Due to his lack of production, Gregory’s playing time was reduced and according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Gregory asked for his release. Head coach Sean Payton then slept on it and thought it was better for the football team to let him go.

Gregory’s Time in Denver

In the offseason of 2022, Gregory had agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year, $70 million deal. With the Broncos also interested in Gregory, the former second-round pick decided to change his mind and sign with Denver on basically the same deal.

During his time with the Broncos, he appeared in just 10 games and started in six of them.

In his first season with Denver, Gregory played in only six games, but only sacked the quarterback twice along with seven quarterback hits. Gregory also forced two fumbles.

During Week 4 of the 2022 season, Gregory suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve until Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. There were also two games where Gregory failed to make the box score because of his lack of production.

This season, Gregory had just one sack in his four games and had nine total tackles.

In two of the four games this season, Greogry failed to record a single tackle on the stat sheet.

Another Bad Look for George Paton

When the Broncos hired general manager George Paton, he was known for having a great eye on talent and being able to work the back end of rosters unlike anyone else in the NFL. Since he’s been with the Broncos, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

Paton was hired by the Broncos in 2021 and he had a chance to fire head coach Vic Fangio, but he decided to keep him and thought highly of him despite not having a winning record as the leader of the Broncos.

In the offseason, Paton went out and signed veteran free agents, Ronald Darby, Kyler Fuller, and Mike Boone. As it turned out, none of those players remain on today’s roster.

The day before the NFL Draft, Paton went out and traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

This experiment only lasted one season with neither quarterback proving that they could be the franchise quarterback moving forward.

In the 2022 offseason, Paton went out and signed D.J. to beef up the defensive line, but his numbers have dropped since his time in San Francisco. He also signed K’Waun Williams to play nickel corner in the secondary, but he only had one interception in 14 games last season and seven pass deflections.

Williams hasn’t played this season due to injury.

With issues at the middle linebacker position, Paton refused to go out and find linebackers that can go sideline to sideline. Instead, he went out and signed Alex Singleton to a one-year deal, but re-signed him this year along with Josey Jewell.

With the right tackle spot being an issue since 2014, Paton signed Tom Compton, who battled injuries all year, and Billy Turner. Neither were the answer at right tackle and neither are on the roster one year later.

Paton also traded for Russell Wilson, who had the worst season of his career and signed him to a five-year deal without ever seeing him play a single game in a Broncos uniform. Luckily Wilson is playing better this season under Payton, but it was rough last year because Paton hired inexperienced Nathaniel Hackett to run the team.

Hackett didn’t complete his first season with the Broncos.

It’s fair to say that we can put the Gregory release on the bad list of moves made by Paton.