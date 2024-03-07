Broncos Release $61 Million All-Pro Defensive Starter

With free agency coming up next week, the Denver Broncos are continuing to make moves so that they can fit back under the salary cap.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing All-Pro safety, Justin Simmons.

By moving on from Simmons, the Broncos will save $14.5 million against their cap.

Denver is being forced to make a move like this because of Russell Wilson’s release and his dead cap hit of either $53 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025 or $34.5 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Simmons’ $14.5 million due to him this season was not fully guaranteed and was also entering the final year of his four-year $61 million deal that he signed back in 2021.

Last season, Simmons had three interceptions in 15 games and knocked down eight passes while adding 70 tackles to his resume.

“Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” the Broncos said in a released statement.

“In addition to growing into an All-Pro and team captain, Justin became our perennial Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year devoted to uplifting others and using his influence for positive change. Whether it was in Denver or his hometown of Stuart, Florida, Justin inspired and mentored countless youth while providing unwavering support to the community. The hundreds of hours he spent at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club will be as much a part of Justin’s legacy with the Broncos as his leadership, dependability, and many interceptions.

“Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.”

Simmons’ Time in Denver

The Broncos selected Simmons in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft where he started just three games as a rookie.

In 2017, Simmons would start in 13 games after beating out former Broncos Super Bowl winning safety, T.J. Ward.

Over the next four seasons, Simmons never missed a game and began his journey of being named second-team All-Pro in 2019 and then three straight years after from 2021-2023.

In 2022, Simmons led the NFL with six interceptions in just 12 games despite the Denver offense ranking dead last in scoring points under Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

During his eight seasons with the Broncos, Simmons recorded 30 interceptions, knocked down 64 passes, forced five fumbles, and recorded 604 tackles from the secondary.

Simmons also represented the Broncos in the 2020 Pro Bowl and 2023 Pro Bowl.

Over the past eight seasons, the Broncos have had just one winning season (2016) and have failed to reach the playoffs each season since winning the 2016 Super Bowl. Simmons has been part of all those teams in Denver.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Simmons could end up with a Super Bowl contending team so that he can get a taste of the postseason.

Palmer even mentioned that the Philadelphia Eagles could be an option for the 30-year-old.

Who Replaces Simmons?

From 2019 to 2023, the Broncos had one of the best safety duos in the NFL with Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

Now the Broncos are looking to replace both.

Denver released Jackson during the season in which he re-signed with the Houston Texans where he spent the early part of his career.

Before the season, the Broncos had high hopes for Caden Sterns to step in and replace Jackson, but Sterns missed the entire season with a torn patellar tendon during their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sterns was ready to have a breakout season after only playing in five games in 2022 after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Broncos had big plans for Sterns as he entered his third season in the NFL.

“Vance Joseph (defensive coordinator) and his staff love this guy,” Palmer said. “He is versatile, he is extremely intelligent, he’s got excellent ball skills. They have big big plans, I am told, for Caden Sterns back there with Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons.”

In 2023, veteran safety P.J. Locke stepped up and played well replacing Jackson, but he could be able to move over and replace Simmons at free safety.

Locke appeared in 12 games and knocked down five passes, intercepted one, and recorded 53 tackles.

Though Locke is a free agent, the Broncos could re-sign him back on the cheap end and make him a starter in 2024.

Denver also drafted JL Skinner in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he will also get a shot to start at the safety position.

Delarrin Turner-Yell is another option at free safety. He was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth-round of 2022.

It will be tough for the Broncos to go into free agency and find one of the high-priced free agent safeties. It seems more likely that this starter is already on the roster or Denver might be drafting one early on.