Broncos Release Veteran WR After 5 Games

While the Denver Broncos get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, they’re continuing to make moves to their roster.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Broncos are releasing veteran wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

With this move happening, the Broncos now have an open roster spot that could be given to tight end Greg Dulcich who is coming back from injury.

Per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos are hoping to bring Humphrey back onto the team’s practice squad.

Denver had released Humphrey back in August, but brought him back to the practice squad immediately after. Due to an injury to safety, Caden Sterns, the Broncos elevated Humphrey to the active roster on September 13.

In his five games playing for the Broncos this season, Humphrey has caught four passes for 26 yards and has scored just one touchdown. His longest reception went for 11 yards.

Humphrey has a Connection With Sean Payton

One of the biggest reasons why Humphrey signed with the Broncos was because of his connection with head coach Sean Payton during their time in New Orleans together.

The Saints signed Humphrey as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Texas

For three seasons with the Saints, Humphrey appeared in 18 games, caught 16 passes for 295 yards, and scored three touchdowns.

Humphrey wasn’t the only wide receiver that Payton brought in that he knew from his time coaching the Saints.

In the offseason, Payton and the Broncos signed Marquez Callaway after spending two seasons with Payton, but three years total in New Orleans.

On October 3, the Broncos signed wideout Tre’Quan Smith to their practice squad because of his familiarity with Payton.

It’s clear that Payton brought in receivers that he knows and know how to run his offense from their time in New Orleans, but with Humphrey getting released, Denver could give that open spot on the active roster to Smith if he’s ready to go.

Broncos Could Look to Trade Their WRs

With the Broncos owning a 1-4 overall record through their first five games, there’s been plenty of talk that they could be looking to move on from some veteran players to enter a rebuild.

Rumors surfaced last season, before the trade deadline, and into the off season that the Broncos were taking offers on wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Those rumors and reports have re-surfaced again this season.

Dan Graziano of ESPN is reporting that the Broncos seem to be open to business.

“It feels pretty obvious from talking to teams around the league that the 1-4 Broncos are open for business. They fielded a lot of calls on their wide receivers in the offseason and stood pat, in part because injuries thinned them out at the position. But teams I talk to believe the Broncos will listen to offers for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, as well as players on defense.”

On October 8, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news that Denver was trading away pass rusher Randy Greogry, but also mentioned that the Broncos have “gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.”

Just two days later, on October 10, Payton said, “We’re not looking to do business with any of our players.”

Sean Payton says the Broncos are NOT looking to trade their players at the deadline 👀

Denver has until Halloween to make more trades if they choose to, but a lot of it depends on what their record will be moving forward.

The Broncos will play the Chiefs twice over the next three weeks and host the Packers on October 22.

If Denver has less than three wins heading into the trade deadline, there’s a solid chance that more moves could be coming.