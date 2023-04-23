Denver Broncos ‘Could Do Worse’ Than Select Auburn Running Back

The Denver Broncos “could do worse” than drafting Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby with one of their day two or day three picks during the upcoming NFL draft — this at least according to 9News’ Mike Klis, who made the case that the Mile High franchise could use an insurance policy in the backfield with Javonte Williams’ injury status currently unclear.

“(Bigsby) Combined for 20 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards rushing – at better than 5.0 yards a carry — his last two seasons at Auburn,” Klis prefaced before saying, “(He) Also had 30 catches last year. Every year, quality running backs are drafted in the third round or later, and with Javonte Williams coming off ACL surgery, the Broncos could do worse than select a young ball carrier.”

Bigsby played behind an Auburn offensive line that had been underrecruited for years by both of Bigsby’s college coaches, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin. As a pro prospect, he has the chance to be a draft steal despite so-so NFL Combine measurables (4.56 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical) given he lands behind a sturdy offensive line.

Proposed Tight End Target Has Denver Broncos Ties

Should Sean Payton and the rest of the Denver Broncos’ brain trust decide to add more talent to the tight end room, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave is a target with ties to a former Broncos quarterback.

“Big, fast, strong with good hands, Musgrave – the nephew of former Broncos’ backup quarterback and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave – has first-round tools,” Klis said. “His production, though, hasn’t matched up, as his best statistical season was 2021 when he had 22 catches for 13.8 yards per catch and a touchdown. (Musgrave) Was on his way to breakout season in 2022 when he suffered a knee injury late in Oregon State’s second game and missed the rest of the season. He had 11 catches at 15.4 yards a catch in those two games.”

While Denver lost Andrew Beck to the Houston Texans in 2023 free agency, the Broncos signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz to add depth to the position.

Penn State QB Deemed Denver Broncos Day 3 Candidate

Previously linked Denver Broncos draft target, Sean Clifford out of Penn State, was deemed a Day 3 candidate by Klis.

“(Clifford’s a) Day 3 draft candidate,” Klis wrote. “(He) Had two senior seasons because of added COVID-year eligibility and took advantage with a combined 5,929 passing yards and 45 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions. (Clifford) Doesn’t have the strongest arm but moves well and considered a terrific leader. Rose Bowl MVP. Could be an ideal No. 3 quarterback in that he’ll be more mature than most rookies but still has time to develop.”

Mile High Huddle’s Erick Trickel had previously deemed Clifford as someone who’d be a third-stringer at best for the Broncos.

“Clifford couldn’t be the only addition to the room and should only be competing for a practice squad spot as the third quarterback option at most as a rookie,” Trickel wrote. “The Denver Broncos need to upgrade their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Clifford is an option that they could probably look at as an undrafted free agent. With what Sean Payton does on offense and has done, Clifford could be a solid addition for additional competition.”