Broncos Lose 2022 Leading Rusher to AFC Contender

The Denver Broncos’ 2022 leading rusher will represent different team colors this upcoming season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that running back Latavius Murray signed with the Buffalo Bills on May 1. The Bills made the announcement official with a tweet that was posted shortly thereafter.

Signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/HmuHGmaGeM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 1, 2023

The nine-year pro initially joined the Broncos on October 3, 2022 after starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL, LCL and PLC the day prior.

On November 21, the Broncos waived Melvin Gordon III due to fumble problems. Consequently, Murray almost immediately took over lead-back duties.

In 12 games (seven starts), Murray put up 703 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry) with five touchdowns and just one fumble. His 703 rushing yards led the team.

Uncertainty regarding the status of Williams to start Week 1 of 2023 made Murray a potential candidate to lead the Broncos’ backfield yet again. Now, free-agent signing Samaje Perine looks to handle early-down situations if Williams isn’t ready for the season by September.

Buffalo initially hosted Murray on a free-agent visit in mid-April, but the team waited until the draft concluded to officially ink the veteran.

Why Latavius Murray Signed Elsewhere

As expected, Murray is signing with the Bills because of their status as a proven contender. The team has won the AFC East each of the last three seasons.

In addition, Murray could be the veteran leader the Bills need in a young running back room consisting of James Cook (23 years old) and Damien Harris (26).

WDOE’s Kevin Siracuse tweeted that Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team elected to sign Murray rather than drafting and developing a late-round running back on Day 3 of the 2023 draft.

“#Bills GM Brandon Beane says on One Bills Live that he actually signed RB Latavius Murray during the draft on Saturday,” Siracuse said. “He (Beane) called his agent and said that if they wanted to sign the deal, he would address other positions with their remaining picks as opposed to drafting a RB.”

The one-time Pro Bowler has a noteworthy chance to contribute in Buffalo, as he proved last season he can still be a workhorse back at age 33 by posting more than 700 rushing yards. Murray hadn’t eclipsed that mark since 2017 when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

According to WGR radio host Sal Capaccio, Murray is attempting to end his career on a high note by winning a Super Bowl, with Buffalo giving him the chance to do so.

“That’s the only reason I’m here,” Murray said per a May 1 tweet by Capaccio.

Denver’s Current Backfield Situation

Murray spent 2020 with the New Orleans Saints under then-head coach Sean Payton. Although he had the chance to reunite with Payton in Denver, he elected to sign elsewhere.

Williams will take over lead back duties for the Broncos once he returns from his knee injury. Until then, Perine is slated as the current starter, backed up by another former Saints running back in Tony Jones Jr.

Denver7 insider Troy Renck reacted to Murray signing with the Bills, noting that he had a chance to return to the Orange and Blue. Renck said Denver could sign another running back this off-season due to the status of Williams up in the air.

“Thought #Broncos might bring him back,” Renck tweeted. “Won’t be surprised if Denver adds another RB in offseason or during camp.”

The Broncos addressed a skill position need during the draft at wide receiver by drafting Marvin Mims Jr., but did not bring in a rookie running back.