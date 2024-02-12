Broncos Legend John Elway Taking Heat for Super Bowl Trophy Presentation

The Denver Broncos saw the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

A painful sight for Broncos fans became a nightmare as legendary quarterback John Elway handed the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs. Elway took heat on social media from Broncos fans following the postgame trophy ceremony.

Mile High Huddle founder Chad Jensen was the first to tee off on the Hall of Famer.

“Sorry, John. You’re not above the fray as some sacrosanct NFL luminary who hung up his cleats 25 years ago and was last seen being enshrined in the Hall. You returned to the #NFL, to the #Broncos, competing as an executive for 10-plus years, becoming the #Chiefs doormat for the final seven years. Whoever’s advising you, fire ’em,” Jensen posted to X on February 11.

One observer unloaded on Elway for setting the Broncos back after its win in the 2016 Super Bowl.

“ARE YOU JOKING? John Elway, you are a disgrace. Going against everything Pat Bowlen stood for doing this. Disgusting. You’re the reason we been set back years so KC can win these Superbowls so I guess it fits,” the fan posted on X.

The next fan found Elway presenting the trophy to Kansas City “disgusting.”

“This is beyond disgusting. Why?? Like why?? Somebody has some explaining to do…..@johnelway,” the fan wrote on X.

Another fan claimed his night was ruined because of Elway and included a gif of actor Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Star Wars.”

“JOHN ELWAY IS THE PERSON PRESENTING THE CHIEFS THEIR 4TH LOMBARDI TROPHY!!! THIS IS OFFICIALLY THE WORST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!!” the fan raged on X.

Patrick Mahomes Surpassed an Elway Playoff Mark in the Super Bowl

Elway presenting the Chiefs its third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years was a painful sight for Broncos fans everywhere. Then, Mahomes rubbed more salt into their wounds after surpassing an Elway mark in the February 11 win.

Per the Chiefs Communications Department, Mahomes passed Elway for the eighth-most passing yards in postseason history.

It only took Mahomes 18 postseason games in six years as a full-time starter to pass Elway, while the Hall of Famer did it in 22 games in his 16-year career.

Elway and Mahomes are also the only quarterbacks to win at least seven playoff games in a two-season span.

Only 2 QBs in #NFL history have won 7+ postseason games in a 2-season span. John Elway

Broncos Have Tough Sledding Ahead in the AFC West Next Season

Denver has plenty of work ahead of its second season under head coach Sean Payton. The status of the AFC West will not make things easier on the Broncos in 2024.

Kansas City has won the division eight straight years and is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Despite the Broncos ending a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs in Week 8, Kansas City has still had the upper hand in the rivalry.

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to build upon its 5-4 finish to the 2023 campaign under new HC Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas has an eight-game winning streak against Denver dating back to November 2020.

The Los Angeles Chargers made a splash in Hollywood by hiring former 49ers and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh will attempt to build a contender around star Justin Herbert following a dismal 5-12 season.

Nothing will come easy for the Broncos next season, with the rest of the division chasing the two-time reigning champs.