Ex-Broncos First-Round Pick Cut From Latest Opportunity in Canada

A former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick will be a free agent again.

Paxton Lynch, who is most notable for being a first-round selection of the Broncos back in 2016, has now been cut in the Canadian Football League. The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced its decision to release Lynch on Monday, February 21.

The 6-foot-7 Lynch was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the most notable first-round busts in recent memory. The 28-year-old started just four games across two seasons with the Broncos, ending his career with a record of 1-3 and just four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite the Broncos drafting him with the intention of making him the franchise quarterback of the future, Lynch failed to win the starting job. Former seventh-round draft pick Trevor Siemian beat him out for the starting gig over his first two seasons before Lynch lost a training camp battle to Chad Kelly — the final draft pick of the 2017 NFL draft — for the backup role in 2018.

Following that training camp battle, Lynch was released by the Broncos.

Prior to his most recent stint with the CFL’s Roughriders, Lynch had offseason stints with both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers before he was cut during final roster cutdowns.

Lynch Latches on as Draft Pick of USFL

Although Lynch’s NFL career may be over, he may be starting a new one with the USFL.

Not long after Lynch was cut by the Roughriders, he latched on with the United States Football League. Lynch became “Mr. Irrelevant” with the last pick of the 2022 USFL draft, as he was selected by the Michigan Panthers on Tuesday, February 22.

Ending the day how we started it: with a 🔥 QB selection! Welcome to the Panther fam, Paxton Lynch! pic.twitter.com/byYaLJ3ztO — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

The USFL is a new league that will play with inaugural season with eight teams. With the Panthers making University of Michigan product Shea Patterson the first overall choice in the 2022 draft, Lynch figures to play a backup role for the team.

The league’s season is due to begin plan on April 16, 2022.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Broncos’ Offseason Approach Depends on Rodgers

It’s safe to say the Broncos’ offseason approach largely hinges on what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to do with his future.

The 38-year-old quarterback took to Instagram late Monday night to post a cryptic message that seemed to indicate that either his Packers tenure is almost over or that his NFL career may soon be over.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, February 22, Rodgers gave no indication of what his future plans are, saying there would be no decision this week.

“I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people and I want to be very sensitive to that,” Rodgers said. “I’ll definitely make a decision sooner than later.”

9News’ Mike Kils reported on Monday, February 21, that the Broncos’ offseason approach is in limbo until Rodgers makes a decision on his future.

“It’s all on hold for Aaron Rodgers is what’s going on right now,” Klis said. “I would be surprised if Aaron Rodgers didn’t make his decision this week, as far as whether or not he goes back to Green Bay or he makes himself available to the other teams.”

The Broncos have long been favored as a destination for Rodgers if he chooses to leave the Packers. Denver not only features Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett as it’s new head coach, the Broncos have a plethora of cap space — $39 million in 2022 — to potentially sign Rodgers’ favorite wideout, Davante Adams.

We’ll see when Rodgers makes his official decision. But the Broncos will be waiting with anticipation to see what the four-time MVP’s future plans are.