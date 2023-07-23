Ex-Seahawk Demands Apology From Broncos QB Russell Wilson

It’s been about 16 months since Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Mile High City. Ever since, the 11-year veteran has been criticized – even by former teammates.

For instance, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright publicly spoke about Wilson receiving preferential treatment from Seattle head coach Pete Carroll last September.

Now, Wright is back in the public spotlight after calling Wilson out again – this time, requesting that the nine-time Pro Bowler give him an apology. On his podcast ‘K.J. All Day,’ Wright said Wilson must make amends with several former Seahawks teammates.

“When it’s all said and done, he (Wilson) has got a lot of making up to do,” Wright said on his July 17 podcast. “He’s got a lot of phone calls to make. A lot of, ‘Hey, bro, I should have done better with that.’ And that’s the God-honest truth. I can hold it inside, but he’s got a lot of making up to do.”

Wright, who was a significant piece in one of the NFL’s best defenses in history, spent nine years in Seattle while Wilson was starting quarterback. But despite being a longtime comrade and even attending former teammate Tyler Lockett’s wedding together on July 15, Wright still thinks Wilson should address the past with former Seahawks.

“I don’t want to go viral with this – I really don’t,” Wright said. “But a few dudes have come on here (Wright’s podcast) — off record, on record — and have said what they’ve said of how they felt about No. 3. When you play this game, when you go through this journey, it’s all about the brothers. It’s all about the brotherhood.”

What Else Happened on K.J. Wright’s Podcast?

In his podcast, Wright never gave any specifics about what he was referring to regarding his history with Wilson. But Wright and his co-host Gee Scott had another former Seahawks player on the July 17 podcast in now-retired wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate’s appearance opened up the gateway for more Wilson-related topics to be discussed – including rumors of a 2014 affair between Tate and Wilson’s ex-wife Ashton Meem. During the recording, Tate said Wilson could have done more in addressing allegations of the affair, which Tate deemed “untrue.”

“There was a rumor out there that I was not coming back to the Seahawks because Ashton, Russell’s wife at the time, had an affair with me which was completely not true,” Tate said. “My wife now, and Ashton, were best friends and still are really good friends. In fact, Ashton came to our wedding.”

Tate, who married Elise Tate in 2017, said Wilson believes no affair took place. Tate did, however, acknowledge that he faced public scrutiny for years as a result of the affair rumors.

The last straw for Tate was Wilson’s lackadaisical approach to the situation, thus affecting their relationship.

“Russell and I had had conversations about his future, you know, in regards to that,” Tate said. “So when I heard that, I was like, ‘That’s kinda creative and kinda funny.’ I feel like I was never defended properly.

“It kind of made me angry because now, everyone’s just coming at me completely sideways. It was a whole big situation and I just felt like a scapegoat in a way. I was bitter for years, y’all. Years.”

Russell Wilson’s Recent History Involving Seattle

Most NFL fans are already familiar with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s statement 2022 Week 1 win over the Broncos. Smith, a longtime backup to Wilson, gave a viral quote after defeating his former superior: “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though.”

In that game, Wilson had one of his stronger performances of the year, although 2022 was statistically one of the worst seasons of his career. He put up just 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.

Wilson waived his no-trade clause to join the Broncos last year – a constant reminder that he left Seattle for a fresh start in Denver. Still, criticism was often targeted at the former Wisconsin Badger.

Another example of that came on Oct. 6, when Sherman memorably sounded off on Wilson after the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

With training camp looming over the horizon, 2023 will be even more of an imperative year for Wilson’s improvement, as he embarks on his first season under new head coach Sean Payton.