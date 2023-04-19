Former NFL Executive Sends Strong Message About Russell Wilson’s Comeback

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive Mark Dominik had a strong message on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to have a comeback season in 2023 under first-year head coach Sean Payton — telling Denver7 News that Wilson will buy into Payton’s regime.

“I think the reason you hired Sean is to get Russell back to what you think he can be. Russell has to buy into the same thing, and I think he will,” Dominik said. “It was humbling for everybody with the Denver Broncos last year, throughout the entire organization based off what the expectations were. And I had the same expectations. So yes, I think Sean can help (Russell bounce back). That’s why they got him there.”

Dominik was high on Denver’s free agency haul, noting that the Broncos vastly improved the offensive line ahead of Russell Wilson with the signings of Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Kyle Fuller.

“When you look at their overall football team, they really tried to address the offensive line in free agency to get comfortable,” Dominik said. “It looks like they are trying to surround him with all the talent they can.”

Broncos ‘Need to Keep’ Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy

Dominik believes the Broncos “need to keep” wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, who were both in trade rumors earlier during the 2023 offseason, in order to see what Denver has in Wilson under center.

“I think they need to keep them,” Dominik prefaced before saying, “I would keep them. They need to know what Russell Wilson is. I don’t need the extra pick, and I don’t think people are going to be lined up to give you high value for what you would really want in return.”

Dominik believes Denver’s front office just desperately wants to be healthy in order to evaluate the offense.

“I think they are hoping, ‘Can we just get everyone healthy? Can we get K.J. Hamler (torn pectoral this offseason) healthy, Tim Patrick (missed last season with a torn ACL) healthy?’ Can we get all these dudes healthy for once and go see what we actually have in this wide receiver room instead of trading some of it away and hoping to flip it out for something different? I just don’t think they will find a taker for that,” Dominik said.

Broncos Draft Gameplan to be Focused on Defense

Dominik believes the Broncos will focus their draft gameplan on the defensive side of the ball come April 28 and 29 — with the loss of Dre’Mont Jones in free agency being a major impetus as to why.

“I think in the draft everything is going to be on that side of the ball,” Dominik said. “You are talking their early picks (67 and 68), that’s where you are going to see it. Losing Dre’Mont Jones, whether they wanted to keep him in the end or not I can’t answer that, but I do think that was a piece of the puzzle that was very painful to let walk out the door. Just because of how powerful he is and consistently solid he is. I think you are going to look in that area of the football field and say can we find another defensive end, a nose tackle, somebody that drops in the draft.”