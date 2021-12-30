Ex-Broncos Draft Pick Blasts Aaron Rodgers on National TV [WATCH]

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Domonique Foxworth didn’t hold back when the topic of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Covid came up during the December 29 episode of ESPN’s Get Up!

Rodgers hasn’t been bashful about sharing his beliefs surrounding Covid, which has predictably drawn the future hall of famer criticism. Rodgers also hasn’t been shy about defending himself or his thoughts, which Foxworth gleefully attacked.

Foxworth mocked Rodgers, ‘everyone’s jumping down my throat because I said something that was vastly against science and dangerous; why are you so mean to me? I just want to have a debate.’

After accusing Rodgers of having a “victim complex,” Foxworth dug deeper on the MVP.

“You are not the victim, Aaron Rodgers; you are quite possibly the best quarterback we’ve ever seen; you won the Super Bowl, tons of MVP awards – stop trying to feel sorry for yourself because we’re not going to.”

Foxworth Asked Rodgers to Be Accountable

Rodgers tested positive for coronavirus in November, missing the Packers Week 9 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. During a preseason press conference in August, Rodgers stated that he was “immunized” when asked if he’d been vaccinated. Rodgers’ addition to the Covid list led to a whirlwind of speculation surrounding the quarterback and Green Bay’s protocols.

Ultimately, an NFL investigation resulted in heavy fines for Rodgers and the Packers, promising more stringent penalties should further violations occur.

Foxworth jumped onto this topic during his fiery rant against Rodgers, asking the quarterback to be accountable for his actions.

“No one’s mad at you about not getting the vaccine. You can choose to not get vaccinated,” Foxworth said. “But then follow protocols, stand up and take the heat. Cole Beasley did it. Carson Wentz did it. [Kirk] Cousins did it. That is something you choose to do.”

“People are mad at you because you lied about it and forced them to put themselves at risk without giving them that information,” Foxworth continued. “That is a problem.”

Rodgers has often championed alternative treatments to combat Covid, even petitioning the NFL to treat them as on-par with vaccination when it came to meeting the league’s guidelines, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Foxworth also challenged Rodgers on where he gets his information while commenting on the responsibility of spreading it.

“Do not go to comedians and podcasters for your covid research and information and then spew it out and have people believe only because you throw a football really well,” said Foxworth. “You are challenging widely accepted scientific beliefs, and when you do that, you get a lot of backlash.”

Foxworth Backpedals After Tirade

Perhaps after some self-reflection, Foxworth appeared to have some second thoughts about his comments aimed toward Rodgers.

After the show, Foxworth first tweeted, “I have my regrets,” before following that up with another tweet seemingly explaining his actions in a more subdued manner.

It was an unplanned, emotional, inexact strike. I’m not mad I did it. Just wish I had thought through it. I’m a little guilty of some of the same shit I’m criticizing. https://t.co/GdoqLTZ3tz — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) December 29, 2021

Foxworth, originally drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, retired in 2012 after playing parts of six seasons in the league.

He spent his first three years in the NFL with Denver, amassing 144 tackles and three interceptions in 46 career games with the Broncos, per Pro Football Reference.