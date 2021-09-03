Former Broncos QB: Why Denver Won’t Make the Playoffs

Former Denver Broncos signal-caller Chris Simms is excited by what head coach Vic Fangio is cooking in Englewood. Though he does have some concerns.
The quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock dominated headlines this offseason. Yet Simms believes this Broncos unit is capable of making its own waves, earmarking them as of the NFL’s “under the radar teams.”
Offensive Riches vs. Defensive Questions
“I would be shocked if they’re not in the mix of things,” Simms said on NBC Sports’ “Brother From Another” on August 27.
“The offense is legit, they finally got the offensive line figured out. Javonte Williams is the real deal. When you go through the receiving core, what?! I mean, it’s up there with anybody in football with a healthy Courtland Sutton. Let’s not forget Noah Fans is really damn good too in the pass game,” he said.
“The defense is where [the team] is questioned. We know Vic Fangio is awesome, we do know that. They got Kyle Fuller from the Bears, Ronald Darby, I think the secondary will be improved. You’ve got Chubb and Von on the edge, it looks like they’re going to be 100% healthy. The question on the defense is the defensive tackles maybe, the interior part of the defense is the one thing you’ve got to look at.”
Simms — who threw just 17 passes for the Broncos during his sole season at Mile High — believes the Denver defense will be one of the main factors as to why they ultimately fall short of the postseason.
“The Broncos are one of those teams on the fence about, ‘Do I pick them to go to the playoffs or not?’ Ultimately, I don’t think I’m going to pick Denver to go to the playoffs,” Simms said on his “Unbuttoned” podcast on August 31.
“I’m going to go they’re 8-9, something like that. Maybe 7-10. It’s a very easy schedule early. That Giants game, that’s going to be a big game for both teams, they’re both going to be hungry to get off to a good start. They’re better than the Jaguars and Jets certainly. Life gets harder after that, I do think they may have more of a run game this year. … The defense is good, but how good?”
QB Decision ‘Understandable’