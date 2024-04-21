Leaked Helmet Pic Stirs Pot Ahead of Broncos’ Official Uniform Reveal: LOOK

One of the biggest changes for the Denver Broncos will be to their on-field attire.

The club teased a new set of uniforms on March 25. Several ideas for what the jerseys could look like have circulated. But there could be something to a recent leak of the new helmets.

“The Denver Broncos’ new helmet design has been leaked on an oversized helmet that will be on display at next week’s NFL Draft,” SportsLogos.net’s Andrew Lind said in a post on X, formerly Twitter on April 20.

The Denver Broncos' new helmet design has been leaked on an oversized helmet that will be on display at next week's NFL Draft: https://t.co/vz9xTTgPAC pic.twitter.com/Y2EzKgz31J — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) April 20, 2024

“Multiple sources have indicated the design itself is an accurate depiction of what the Broncos will unveil as their primary helmet on Monday, along with a matching white alternate and royal blue throwback design,” Lind wrote in a follow-up report.

The most notable aspect of this is that the triangles match previous descriptions of the helmet.

Broncos Leak Explained as Promotional Helmet

Fans were quick to point out several design flaws from the image circulating, most notably the quality of the decals and the type of paint.

“The helmet in the photo is not an authentic or replica helmet. Note the spray paint and the application of the decals, which would typically have a clear vinyl around the edges of the logo,” Lind wrote in his report. “That’s because the photo features one of the oversized helmets that will be on display at next week’s NFL Draft in Detroit.”

Lind shared examples of similar helmets that have been used for similar purposes in the past.

The Broncos will reveal their full set of uniforms on April 22. The 2024 draft will kick off with the first round on April 25. The Broncos go on the clock at No. 12 overall.

Confirmation won’t come until the official reveal during the draft. S0 we can only go by what Broncos president Damani Leech said about the new uniforms to draw parallels to the supposed leaks.

Broncos President Damani Leech Talks Inspiration for New Uniforms

“We surveyed the fans in the fall of ‘22, and have just continued to work on this. So to finally be able to confirm for fans that we’re going to have uniforms is pretty exciting,” Leech said at the NFL Annual Meeting on March 25. “I think fans should expect a modern evolution of our uniforms.”

Leech was insistent this would only be a redesign of the uniforms.

“It’s not a rebrand,” Leech said. “Same color, same Bronco colors and logos. But definitely in a more modern and upgraded fashion.”

The Broncos have only undergone a handful of complete redesigns in their history. They have found greater success with each new era. That is as encouraging for fans as any other aspect of this new uniform launch.

“It’s time for a change. And we think we’ll have something that honors Broncos Country,” Owner Greg Penner said at the owners meeting on March 26. “Our fans will be pleased with elements of Colorado [in the uniform]. It was an interesting process that Carrie was deeply involved with – I was, the coaches, some of our players. So we got a lot of feedback – also from the fans. And I think we’re going to have something that … they’ll be excited about.”