Insider Notes Wrinkle in Broncos’ Rumored Plans for Russell Wilson

All may not be lost for the Denver Broncos and specifically, Head Coach Sean Payton’s relationship with Russell Wilson.

Wilson, in the first year of a five-year, $242.6 million contract, appears to be on his way out. But a new batch of intel from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates a possible mending of fences, thanks in large part to that financial commitment.

“The Broncos are keeping all options on the table at QB — including the possibility of reopening talks with Russell Wilson about restructuring his contract to keep him in Denver for 2024,” Rapoport wrote on February 11.

“Under the circumstances, it’s hard to imagine Wilson, 35, playing another down for Denver. But the Broncos owe him the $39 million in 2024 either way, so it’s not out of the question the team could take another run at tweaking the contract if Wilson is open to staying and better options don’t materialize for either side.”

Wilson’s public claims were accompanied by a filing of a grievance with the NFL Players Association that the organization had wronged the nine-time Pro Bowler. The NFLPA agreed.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the publicity of the ordeal complicates the matter.

“This became such a big deal, and there was so much misinformation that … certainly appears to be coming from the quarterback side,” Pelissero said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on February 7. “It becomes harder to put that toothpaste back in the tube now.”

Pelissero also noted that the Broncos weren’t leaving anything off the table.

He also set an expected timeline for a resolution at “mid-March,” just before Wilson’s $37 million injury guarantee locks in for 2025 (March 17).

Sean Payton Downplays Russell Wilson, Broncos QB Rumors

Payton made the rounds at the Super Bowl and offered some telling remarks about what he expects from a quarterback. He also clarified where things currently stand for the organization as it relates to Wilson, even saying they could continue together.

“This idea we’re going to pick up from where we left off, that’s all BS. That’s not the case,” Payton said on “Up & Adams” on February 9. “We start draft meetings Monday. So everything you’ve heard and read about us — we’re going to trade up, trade down — I can’t tell you the jersey numbers of these rookie quarterbacks. We haven’t even seen them yet.”

That is far from a ringing endorsement, and Payton agreed that he is still looking to “fall in love” with a quarterback.

He did note that he expects a resolution “quicker than later”.

The door may be open for Wilson to return to Denver next season. But he is still a poor fit for Payton and what the coach wants from his quarterbacks. That may ultimately outweigh the $85 million dead cap hit if Wilson is cut.

Sean Payton’s Most Telling Comments Could Mean End for Russell Wilson in Denver

“I think it’s important that they’re quick processors,” Payton said on the “The Jim Rome Show” on February 9. “Let me give you an example; this was a strength of Drew [Brees’]. It’s a strength of [Patrick] Mahomes. … These guys have to operate quickly in six or seven seconds. It’s the hardest thing for us to evaluate.”

Brees pointed to that exact thing as the biggest hindrance to Wilson operating Payton’s offense the way it’s meant to be run. Wilson thrives off the structure that Payton’s system thrives on.

Ultimately, it appears the Broncos’ decision could come down to fit versus finances.