Insider Strikes Down Top Potential Landing Spot for Broncos’ Russell Wilson

The commotion around Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has picked up. The embattled passer is accepting offers on his $25 million Cherry Hills, Colorado mansion, per Business Den’s Thomas Gounley on February 16, fueling speculation.

Wilson, 35, is most often linked to the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams need a quarterback. But there are doubts about the Steelers being the team that pulls the trigger on a move – be it a trade or wait for his release – for Wilson.

“In any event, the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on February 17. “That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers.”

The Steelers were in the pole position, per DraftKings Sportsbook on February 16.

The Steelers are now FAVORED to land Russell Wilson 👀 Opening: +1400

Current: -110 Russ could be cooking in Pittsburgh… pic.twitter.com/ttqdZDgtey — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 16, 2024

Wilson is only starting a five-year, $242.6 million contract this season.

The Broncos are expected to cut him, incurring an $85 million dead cap hit in the process. The question is whether they bear the full amount next season or split it between 2024 and 2025.

Wilson’s camp rejected General Manager George Paton‘s attempts to push back the March 17 vesting date for his $37 million salary in 2025, per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith on January 9. The NFLPA threatened legal action after Wilson’s benching at the end of the season.

It is a potentially contentious setup, though all parties have left the door open for them to move forward together.

And if not, there is still a good chance Wilson lands on his feet.

Broncos’ Russell Wilson Still Viewed as a Starter

There has been plenty of speculation about his future, with former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, now an analyst for ESPN, representing one [extreme] end of the spectrum, suggesting Wilson could be out of the league after next season.

“I think there is a chance Russell Wilson is out of football. I’m not sure there’s definitely a landing spot for him,” Hasselbeck said on “Get Up” on February 15. “He’s older. I think it’s fair to say that his game has diminished. I think, in terms of the leadership component that you typically want from a veteran quarterback … It’s fair to have questions about that.

“He’s made a lot of money. He’s due a lot of money. So I don’t know that there’s definitely a spot for him that he would take.”

Then there is ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler whose latest report falls on the other end.

“I’ve talked to several teams who still believe that he’s a full-time starter,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on February 17, per Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari. “There’s a job for him somewhere.”

Russell Wilson Could Have to Wait for Kirk Cousins

Wilson may have believers in front offices around the league. He still might have to wait before gaining clarity on his playing future. The nine-time Pro Bowler is at best the second-best veteran quarterback option In free agency.

Cousins is the No. 2 free agent, per Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger on January 22.

Wilson could have to wait for the musical chairs to settle for Cousins before he gains clarity on his future after Denver.

Cousins has said multiple times that he doesn’t expect a resolution for his situation to come until around the Scouting Combine, which starts on February 26. That is more time for front offices to further their draft preparations and perhaps grow enamored with a prospect.

Free agency begins on March 13 with the draft starting on April 25.

Could a scenario exist where the longer things go the more likely it is that Wilson finds a way back to the starting spot for the Broncos next season?