Insider Sets Timeline for Decision on Russell Wilson’s Future With Broncos

The expectation has long been that the Denver Broncos will move on from Russell Wilson at some point this offseason.

A prominent league insider believes the situation a resolution is coming, and it could happen shortly after the start of the new league year (March 13).

“They’ve gotta figure out what their plan is, I think, first and foremost,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on February 7. “I don’t think that anything is completely off the table. But fair to say that it would be a surprise if he comes back.

“The Russell thing has to play out by mid-March.”

Pelissero notes the financial implications of Wilson remaining on the roster, with his $37.5 million salary in 2025 set to vest on March 17, per Spotrac.

The Broncos enter the offseason $25.7 million over the salary cap. Wilson, in the first year of a five-year, $242.6 million contract, will cost them $85 million if they cut him. That number drops to $49.6 million after the 2024 season.

Denver’s front office approached Wilson’s representatives about pushing back that vesting date.

Both sides went through measures to find a resolution, which Pelissero called “normal”, adding it also is what complicates matters.

Russell Wilson’s Relationship with Sean Payton Took ‘Weird’ Turn

“It just … took such a weird turn. And the Broncos approach him with the type of offer that, in their minds, would actually keep him with the Broncos into 2024,” Pelissero said. “And Russ and his agent – who only has one client and really hasn’t gone through any sort of adversity from a contract perspective in the past – said no.

“Contracts get adjusted … all the time.

“But those conversations only happen if they’re trying to keep you. If they wanted to just get rid of you, they would go, ‘You’re out. You’re gone. We’re going to cut you.’ That’s the thing that got miscast about this entire deal.”

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees pointed to a poor stylistic fit between Wilson and Head Coach Sean Payton during an appearance on “Pro Football Talk” on February 8.

Before that, NBC Sports’ Peter King pointed to “deep-rooted issues” between the two sides during an appearance on “The Cook & Joe Show” on January 23. He also suggested the two-year tenure in Denver “damaged” Wilson.

“That’s the issue is the public part of this,” Pelissero said. “This became such a big deal, and there was so much misinformation that was being leaked out from – I can’t say for certain who it was – but certainly appears to be coming from the quarterback side. It becomes harder to put that toothpaste back in the tube now.”

Sean Payton Dances Around Question About Russell Wilson’s Future With Broncos

Asked about Wilson’s future by Kay Adams of the “Up & Adams Show” on February 9, Payton tiptoed around before answering. Payton detailed the upcoming offseason process for the Broncos, saying they would look at everything then.

He noted they had not even begun draft preparations yet.

“Our plan, to do this thing the right way is to really assess, ‘Hey, the quarterback position. Are we gonna be able to find it in the draft, are we gonna find it in free agency, or is it in the building? I think that decision is gonna happen quicker than later, relative to Russ.”

Payton said he and Wilson have a good relationship. But he agreed with Adams’ notion that he was looking for a “perfect marriage” with a quarterback. He did note that was at every position.

“I think that’s still unsolved for us.”