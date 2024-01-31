Broncos Insider Sheds Light on Recent Uptick in Trade Rumors

There are a lot of eyes on the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Above all else, they still have the embattled Russell Wilson under contract. The popular sentiment is that his departure is only a matter of time, though. There are also trade rumors surrounding the team, which now is coming into question.

“Every Broncos team source i’ve talked to today is completely bewildered by where all these trade rumors are coming from,” KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 30.

“Take that for what you will.”

Many of the rumors around the Broncos have involved Wilson. The Broncos are also currently $25.5 million over the NFL salary cap for 2024, per Spotrac. Much of what they can do this offseason will depend on what they ultimately do with Wilson.

But there have been rumors about their interest in moving up in the 2024 draft to select their quarterback of the future.

Additionally, Head Coach Sean Payton could be under pressure to fix the position after Wilson.

Broncos QB Situation Could Be Sparking Trade Rumors

“There is a belief by many in the scouting community that Sean Payton has something cooking for the early portion of the #NFLDraft,” Denver Sports’ Cecil Lammey wrote in a post on X on January 28.

“People I trust DO NOT see DEN waiting for a falling QB, These evaluators believe the #Broncos will make a BIG move up for a QB.”

The Broncos currently have the No. 12 overall pick in April.

“Payton had a rollercoaster season,” 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond wrote on January 26. “Wilson rebounded under Payton …. until the latter part of the season when he had a three-interception game against Houston and was benched the last two weeks (in part to protect the team against an injury).

“Wilson is now a trade-or-release candidate in the offseason, in which case Payton will be under pressure to find a quality replacement.”

Lammey also noted that talks heat up in the lead-up to the East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1).

This year’s crop of first-round quarterback prospects includes Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. All of them will be gone before the Broncos come on the clock in their current slot.

Prospects like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, whom Tankathon has the Broncos taking 12th overall, could also be an option.

Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could both be available in Round 2.

Speculation Making Up Portion of Broncos Trade Rumors

Other than how they can address the quarterback position and get in compliance with the salary cap, much of the talk around the Broncos has been speculatory based on logical paths to achieving those first two goals.

The Broncos can get to more than $62 million in cap space with a slew of roster moves, per Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald on December 22.

With the Draft Combine in March, speculation and subterfuge only figure to continue.

There was also some skepticism about the Broncos’ intention of trading for Payton at this time last year. Allbright even posted on January 26 that he did believe the Super Bowl-winning head coach was in play. The trade with the New Orleans Saints went down five days later.