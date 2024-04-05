Broncos Pegged as ‘Favorite’ Team Fit for 2-Time All-ACC Pass Rusher in 2024 Draft

The Denver Broncos have been drastically reshaping the roster under second-year head coach Sean Payton.

Several analysts have projected Payton taking a franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, Matt Bowen of ESPN has the Broncos as a “favorite” team fit for one of the top 20 prospects — a prospect that is not a QB.

Bowen pegged Denver as a fit for Florida State defensive end Jared Verse at No. 12 in the draft.

“With a motor that consistently runs hot and the physical demeanor to win on the edge, Verse would be an upgrade in the Denver front seven,” Bowen wrote in his April 5 article. “He can play as a standup outside linebacker in base sets, then drop down as an edge rusher in sub-packages.”

The Broncos struggled to rush the passer in 2023 as the defense finished 21st in the NFL with 42 sacks. Verse was a two-time first-team All-ACC defender after amassing 18 sacks in his two seasons with the Seminoles.

Second-year defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could harness the sheer power displayed by the Florida State product.

“Verse has shown the ability to win with speed to power, driving blockers back, while also using his first-step quickness and counter moves. He had nine sacks in each of the past two seasons,” Bowen wrote.

College Football Analyst Praised Verse as the ‘Safest Defender’ in the NFL Draft

While much of the focus will be on whether the Broncos take a quarterback, Verse might ultimately be the safer option in the long run.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt praised Verse as the “safest defender” in the 2024 draft class.

“I think he can play with his hand in the ground,” Klatt said on the March 11 episode of “The Joel Klatt Show.” “I think he can play standing up. I think he’s scheme-diverse. He’s very strong at the point of attack. He’s got a great first step. He’s got the production sacking the quarterback, and yet he’s also a really good run defender.”

Verse had 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in 25 games at Florida State. Klatt gushed that Verse “is easily a guy that I think can be the best defender in the class.”

“[Verse] just doesn’t have the top-line attributes, from a testing perspective, that a Dallas Turner does. But, Jared Verse is the safest defender, at least on my draft board,” Klatt said.

NFL Network Analyst Urges Broncos to Look Past Bo Nix at No. 12 Overall

The Broncos have been unable to escape talk of drafting a quarterback since releasing Russell Wilson. If Payton picks one of the top QB prospects, his selection could be franchise-altering.

Nix has been frequently mocked to Denver, yet NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger disagrees with the destination.

“I think Sean Payton knows exactly what he wants,” Baldinger said on the April 3 episode of DNVR Sports Live. “And it would surprise me if Bo Nix was his guy. I’m not here to knock Bo Nix but I think Sean Payton knows exactly what he needs after 15 years with Drew [Brees].”

Instead, Baldinger deemed Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. a better fit for Payton. Baldinger saw a “meteoric rise” in Penix with the Huskies that he failed to see from the Oregon star.

The analyst felt that an NCAA-record 61 collegiate starts almost worked against Nix.

“In 61 games at the college level, you would think that [Nix would] be even more dominant than he was,” Baldinger said.