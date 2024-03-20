Social Media Erupts Over Ex-Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Getting $41 Million Guaranteed

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is no longer with the Denver Broncos, yet the Alabama product continues to make headlines.

The Broncos traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns on March 9 for 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jeudy agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed.

NFL fans erupted on social media over the signing, with many unsure what the Browns are doing.

“IM IN TEARS BRO $41M GUARANTEED FOR JERRY JEUDY WHAT ARE THE BROWNS THINKING,” one fan posted to X on March 19.

“63 million a year for Deshaun Watson and 19 million a year for Jerry Jeudy is certainly a choice,” another fan stated on X.

Much of the criticism stemmed from Jeudy seemingly underachieving since being taken 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Jeudy never amassed more than 1,000 yards during his four seasons with the Broncos.

Zack Kelberman of Mile High Huddle wished Jeudy well, yet was relieved Cleveland made the transaction instead of Denver.

“Wish Jerry Jeudy well in Cleveland. But I am grateful the #Broncos didn’t cut that check,” Kelberman posted.

Another observer compared the Jeudy deal to the Broncos’ miscalculated extension given to quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I’m happy for Jeudy, and I do wish him the best. Still, this is Broncos’ Russell Wilson extension level bad. Wilson was at least excellent somewhere in his history. Jeudy still has a lot left to prove on the NFL field,” the observer wrote.

Jerry Jeudy Failed to Live Up to His Potential in Denver

Coming out of the University of Alabama, the Broncos expected Jeudy to be a game-changer on offense. Instead, he failed to live up to the hype expected from a first-round pick during his short stay in the Mile High City.

For one, Jeudy has played in the shadow of draftmates CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.

The Dallas Cowboys took Lamb two picks after Jeudy while Jefferson fell to the Minnesota Vikings at 22nd overall. Lamb was a First-team All-Pro in 2023 and Jefferson was the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

Through 57 total games in Denver, Jeudy had 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. While the Alabama product never reached 1,000 yards in a single season, he came close during his first season with Wilson in 2022.

That season, Jeudy set career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (972) and receiving touchdowns (6).

Broncos Award WR Courtland Sutton With a Contract Guarantee

Jeudy never flourished under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton, whereas Sutton emerged as a top target.

Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver, Sutton was awarded for his play throughout the 2023 campaign.

“No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton … had a $2 million injury guarantee on his $13.5 million salary for this season converted to a full guarantee. This was expected because Sutton is coming off a fine season in which he tied for fourth in the league with 10 touchdown receptions,” Klis reported in his March 18 article.

Sutton caught a career-high 10 touchdown receptions last season after having 14 scores through his previous 65 career games.

According to Klis, the veteran wideout has two years and $27.6 million left on his contract.