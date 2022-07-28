NFL Analyst Has Strong Words About Denver QB

There’s always been mixed opinions surrounding newly acquired Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

NFL Network’s Jim Trotter praised Wilson by saying, “Russ has a tremendous ego.”

This comes after Trotter talked about how Wilson doesn’t necessarily get a lot of credit in appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one while with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Those were credited to the defense, to the Legion of Boom. He was seen more as a game manager more than anything in those games,” Trotter added when referring to Wilson’s two Super Bowl appearances.

In both Super Bowls, Wilson has never completed more than 18 passes and has yet to throw for more than 250 yards. The former Seahawk threw two touchdowns in each game, but threw one interception that turned into the most important play of the game.

On the defensive side, Seattle shutdown Peyton Manning’s record-breaking season by giving up just eight points in Super Bowl 48 and forcing four turnovers.

In Super Bowl 49, Seattle intercepted Tom Brady twice and made him throw the ball 50 times.

There’s no doubt that Wilson wants to be great and he wants to prove it to everyone. Wilson joined the AFC West in which he’s going to have to outduel three Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

If Wilson wins another Super Bowl, he will join the two quarterbacks he faced in his two Super Bowls as the only quarterbacks to win a ring with two different franchises as the starting quarterback.

Wilson Explained What Makes a Super Bowl Winning Team

After Wilson had his first training camp practice as a member of the Broncos, the future hall of famer was asked what makes a championship team.

The first characteristic Wilson mentioned was talent. “We got a lot of talent,” Wilson said while describing how deep the Denver roster is.

His second characteristic that a championship team needs to have is a knowledge of the game. Wilson talked about the experience Denver has on both sides of the ball.

The Broncos quarterback also said “Jerry Jeudy was in our QB meeting for an hour just for fun, just to listen, just to study and to understand it all.”

The final thing Wilson mentioned was vision. “Everyone wants to do big things and everything else, but vision is great, but if you don’t have execution as well, so the balance of those two is key.”

Wilson Wants to Be in Denver Long Term

Obviously, Wilson is going to receive a contract extension from the Broncos, but it’s just a matter of when.

Wilson was asked today about Kyler Murray getting an extension and Lamar Jackson soon to get one, but the Denver quarterback said, “I don’t worry about those guys and what they’re doing.”

While on the podium Wilson added that his sole focus is “winning a Super Bowl for the Broncos and more.”

Even on Tuesday, Broncos general manager George Paton said, “We all want Russell here a long time. I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team and our team, we’re going to keep it in house.”