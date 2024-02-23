Broncos Urged to Make ‘Common Sense’ Move for Dynamic All-Pro Playmaker

Figuring out the quarterback situation is only one piece of the puzzle for the Denver Broncos to solve this offseason.

Offensive improvements are necessary for the Broncos to improve a unit that ranked 26th in yards per game (298.4) and 19th in points (21.0). Could a “common sense” signing help bolster the offense ahead of head coach Sean Payton’s second season in Denver?

Travis Wakeman of Predominantly Orange urged the Broncos to sign New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara if released ahead of free agency.

“The Broncos need help at the running back spot and Kamara is obviously a player that spent many years with Sean Payton,” Wakeman wrote in his February 20 article. “Payton has shown a propensity to bring players who were once in New Orleans over to Denver and no player would be bigger than Kamara, one of the league’s most dynamic running backs.”

Denver already has Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin on the roster. Wakeman believes Kamara would be a “pretty large upgrade” over that trio.

“Regardless of who the Broncos have at quarterback to begin the 2024 season, how nice would it be to have Kamara with him in the backfield? Kamara, arguably the best receiving running back in the league, would give the offense a massive boost,” Wakeman wrote.

Kamara rushed for a career-low 694 yards yet had 75 receptions for 466 yards through 13 games in 2023.

NFL.com Named Kamara a Potential Cap Casualty Ahead of Free Agency

The Tennessee product has spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with New Orleans. That could change in the 2024 offseason, given the Saints’ salary cap problems.

NFL.com writer Matt Okada listed Kamara as a potential cap casualty ahead of free agency.

“The Saints would ostensibly have to cut [Kamara] with a post-June 1 designation, when the move would open up $11.7 million in cap space (despite $7.1M in dead money), but it may be necessary for a team projected to be a league-high $84 million over the cap and an RB carrying the league’s highest cap hit at the position,” Okada wrote on February 19.

Kamara signed a five-year $75 million contract in September 2020, per Spotrac. Over the Cap estimates the Saints have -$44 million in effective cap space, the third-worst mark in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Whether or not Kamara wishes to stay, the team might not have a choice but to part with the star.

Kamara Became a Perennial Pro Bowler Under Payton in New Orleans

Kamara immediately ascended to stardom when he played under Payton in New Orleans from 2017-21.

The former Volunteer earned five straight Pro Bowl trips and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2020 with Payton at the helm.

He was voted the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year after amassing 728 rushing yards and 826 receiving yards. Kamara and teammate Mark Ingram even became the first running back duo in NFL history to have over 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season.

During the 2020 campaign, Kamara set career highs in rushing yards (932), rushing touchdowns (16) and receptions (83). His 21 total touchdowns and 1,688 yards from scrimmage similarly established career bests.

It's hard to stop Alvin Kamara when the ball is in his hands!@A_kamara6's highlights from the 2020 season. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x3BQ7C6AYU — NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2021

Kamara had 7,501 yards from scrimmage and 67 offensive touchdowns during Payton’s tenure. The seven-year pro could be the jolt that gets Payton’s offense rolling in the Mile High City.