Broncos Pressed to Reunite Sean Payton With Former Offensive Player of the Year

How the Denver Broncos approach the offseason will be a hot topic leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. Resolving the quarterback situation will undoubtedly be at the top of the list for head coach Sean Payton.

Payton needs additional playmakers to improve an offense that ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring at 21 points per game. Could a reunion with a top wideout from his New Orleans Saints days help steady the ship in Denver?

Brad Spielberger of PFF pressed Payton to reunite with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in free agency.

“A reunion with Sean Payton is the obvious link for our Denver call here, but Denver’s offense simply needs a possession receiver that can win on slants over the middle and out routes to the sidelines,” Spielberger wrote in his article published January 31.

Bringing in Thomas would come at a reasonable cost for Payton and the Broncos. Spotrac gave Thomas a market value of $9.2 million if cut by the Saints this offseason.

The three-time Pro Bowler is under contract through next season and is eligible for free agency in 2025.

Thomas Played at His Best Under Payton in New Orleans

When Thomas was taken 47th overall in the 2016 NFL draft, the Ohio State product did nothing but produce in his first four seasons. The eight-year veteran played at his best under Payton’s guidance in New Orleans from 2016-21.

During his initial four campaigns, Thomas amassed 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns in 63 games.

In 2018, Thomas led the league with 125 receptions, only to top it a season later with an NFL-record 149 catches. He won the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award for his efforts and earned back-to-back First-team All-Pro honors.

The former Buckeye became the first wide receiver to win OPOY since Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1993. Following that historic campaign, Thomas became hampered by injuries.

Thomas has played in just 20 games since the 2020 season due to nagging ankle, foot and knee problems. He missed all of 2021 due to lingering effects from an ankle injury he suffered the year prior.

Former All-Pro Might Be Wearing Out His Welcome With Saints

Thomas has not broken 1,000 yards receiving since 2019 and blamed Saints quarterback Derek Carr for failing to reach the mark in 2023.

He hurt his knee in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve on November 21. The playmaker took to social media to rip into Carr, blaming him for the injury.

“Well if I didn’t get set up by a bad ball I probably would’ve had a light little 1k yards this year but could of should of I know, I get it lol,” Thomas wrote in a now-deleted January 28 X post.

Thomas finished the year with 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Carr took accountability for the season-ending injury to Thomas on the “Two Gs in a Pod” podcast.

“I probably didn’t throw the best ball,” Carr said during his February 2 appearance. “If that’s how he wants to view it and how he wants to see it, completely fine by me.”

While Carr took the high road, will the organization tolerate Thomas calling out a teammate? Thomas is seemingly playing himself out of New Orleans.

It will ultimately be Payton’s call to bring his former player into the Broncos’ locker room this offseason, assuming Thomas is available.