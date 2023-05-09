Analyst Sees Parallels Between Former Broncos Coach’s One Year In Denver, First Year As Jets OC

Nathaniel Hackett is starting a new job in 2023 just as he was in 2022, with the fired Denver Broncos head coach debuting as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets in the fall. Just like with his last team, Hackett’s new employer will be bringing on a new quarterback — Aaron Rodgers is joining the Jets in the offseason’s biggest quarterback transaction akin to Russell Wilson’s arrival in the Mile High City last offseason.

NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk writer Josh Alper pointed out those parallels between Hackett’s first (and last) season in Denver and his first in New York on May 9.

“When Nathaniel Hackett was the head coach of the Broncos at this time last year, there was a lot of excitement around the team about what quarterback Russell Wilson‘s arrival would mean for Denver’s season,” Alper prefaced before saying, “That excitement curdled early in the regular season, however. Wilson struggled all year, the Broncos offense never got on track, and Hackett was fired with two games left on the schedule. Hackett’s experience is a reminder that big trades don’t always work out as hoped and those memories haven’t been purged now that he’s working as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.”

Fired Broncos HC a ‘Reminder’ About Looking Good on Paper

As Alper is quick to point out, the former Denver Broncos head coach Hackett and his lone season in the Mile High City serve a stark reminder to the Jets front office about what it could look like when a team looks good on paper, but that doesn’t translate to the field.

“Trading for Aaron Rodgers last month has raised the expectations for the Jets for this season, but Hackett is quick to offer a reminder that looking good on paper and looking good on the field aren’t the same thing,” Alper wrote.

Alper believes the Jets need to do whatever it takes in 2023 to avoid the same fate as the 2022 Broncos.

“The offseason excitement about the Broncos led to them being put in a lot of nationally televised games last year and their failure to live up to the hype became a leading storyline of the 2022 season,” Alper wrote. “The Jets will find out how much time they’ll spend in the spotlight on Thursday and then they’ll get back to work on making sure they avoid the same fate as the Broncos.”

Fired Denver Broncos Coach Displayed ‘Historic Ineptitude’

According to the Mile High Report’s Jess Place, Hackett displayed “historic ineptitude” as head coach of the Denver Broncos for 15 games.

“Like many of you, I was surprised by how poorly Russell Wilson played,” Place prefaced before saying, “There’s plenty of blame to go around as to why the 2022 debacle happened: Poor offensive line play, injuries, Nathaniel Hackett’s historic ineptitude as a head coach (remember the crowd counting down the playclock? That’s going to stick with me for some time).”

Place was proud to proclaim that Hackett’s “goofy blubbering” is a problem the Jets franchise is now responsible for.

“The gilded comforts of Wilson’s personal training staff and office at the facility have been taken from him,” Place wrote. “Nathaniel Hackett and his goofy blubbering are now New York’s problem.”