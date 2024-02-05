Broncos Projected to Pass on Championship QB as Russell Wilson’s Replacement

For all of the speculation around the Denver Broncos’ potential decision to move up in the draft for their quarterback of the future and replace Russell Wilson, there is a chance they don’t have to go anywhere to do so.

In a new mock ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Broncos stay put and draft Oregon’s Bo Nix 12th overall.

“Nix is coming off a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, where team scouts raved about his interviews and the work he did in practice,” Miller wrote on February 5. “He has the accuracy (nation-leading 77.4% completion rate) and second-effort mobility to work well with coach Sean Payton‘s scheme.”

Notably, Miller now has the Broncos passing on J.J. McCarthy — who led Michigan to a national championship this past season — to select the more pro-ready Nix.

Miller did not project Nix to go in the first round in his previous mock draft in December. He also mentioned Nix as a potential option on “Day 2” for the New Orleans Saints. At the time, he projected the Saints to pick No. 13 overall.

“This might feel early for Nix, but quarterbacks always rise, and scouts keep telling me that he is going to get drafted earlier than expected,” Miller wrote.

Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with three interceptions last season. He also led the Ducks to a Fiest Bowl victory over Liberty. A fifth-year senior, Nix threw more touchdowns this season alone than in three seasons at Auburn, where he began his collegiate career.

Miller projected McCarthy to go No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in his mock draft from December.

He still projects McCarthy to the Raiders in his new mock, just at No. 13 overall.

Broncos Still ‘Expected’ to Release Russell Wilson

Despite all of the speculation about Wilson’s future, no one has said for certain that he will not return in 2024. He is under contract for five more years at $242.6 million, running through his age 40 season.

The Broncos are $25.7 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. They face an $85 million dead cap hit if they release Wilson.

But Miller notes that is still the “expected” outcome.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season. He was under center for their five-game winning streak. But he was also part of their issues at times during their 0-3 start.

Payton also benched Wilson for the last two games of the season amid reports of friction between the two.

Russell Wilson ‘Damaged’ Over Last 2 Seasons

“Russell Wilson has been damaged over the last two years,” NBC Sports’ Peter King said on “The Cook & Joe Show” on January 23. “He got to Denver, the first year was a disaster. And the second year, he had real, real issues – even though they tried to mask them – he had real issues with Sean Payton.”

Wilson’s situation remains one of the most intriguing storylines of this offseason.

Being able to move on relatively seamlessly would be a boon for Payton. 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond wrote on January 26 that the Broncos head coach could face pressure to get the quarterback position right in the aftermath of a divorce from Wilson this offseason.