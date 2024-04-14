‘Freakish’ 2024 Draft Prospect Set to Visit Broncos: ‘Best Kept Secret’

The Denver Broncos have some questionable areas along their offensive line with the 2024 draft a prime time to address the issue.

Namely, they will be breaking in a new center and could be preparing to reset at left tackle.

Perhaps their upcoming visit with British Columbia offensive tackle Giovanni Manu will present a solution for the latter. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted a graphic of Manu’s upcoming slate of visits, including the Broncos on April 17.

“What’s it like to be an in-demand prospect in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft? Check out the itinerary of University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu, the 6-foot-8, 352-pound behemoth who’s in the midst of 10 visits in 10 days before the visit window closes Thursday,” Pelissero posted on X on April 13.

Manu was a standout in basketball and earned the nickname “Baby Shaq” after NBA Hall of

Famer Shaquille O’Neal in high school before converting to left tackle.

That should bode well for his footwork at the next level.

“The best kept secret in the NFL Draft is Tongan OT Giovanni Manu, who checks in at a freakish 6.073, 352lbs,” Schultz posted on X on April 5. “Manu ran 4.96 at his Pro Day, which featured half the league in attendance. He also verted 33.5 inches.”

Schultz reported on April 12 that Manu has a private workout slated with the Arizona Cardinals, though no date was given.

Broncos Heading Toward Potential Reset at LT as Draft Looms

Denver did boast one of the highest-graded offensive lines in the league last season. They notched the NFL’s fourth-best mark in run blocking and the fifth-best mark in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

Mike McGlinchey is set to enter his second season on the right side for the Broncos and re-worked his contract this offseason to free up cap space.

It’s Garett Bolles on the left side that could soon be replaced.

“A decision on what to do with Bolles will not come easy,” The Denver Post’s Ryan McFadden wrote on February 6. “But Bolles is about to turn 32 in May, and the Broncos need as much cap flexibility as possible. If the Broncos decided to cut or trade Bolles, they would save $16 million while digesting $4 million in dead money.”

Bolles is entering the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract. Even if the Broncos want to roll with him this year, it makes sense to plan for life after him.

George Paton Supports Garett Bolles

“I think he had a good season. I think he played well,” Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters about Bolles on March 25. “Obviously, there’s always things you can prove on. But shoot, Garett, I think he’s 31,32 [years old]. He still moves like he’s 25, and I thought he had a good year.”

Like many players, Bolles said he wants to retire with the Broncos.

They are the only team he’s ever known after they selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Given he produced the fourth-best grade of his career, per PFF, another go-round is warranted.

It still makes sense for the Broncos to keep their options open with the 2024 draft less than two weeks away.