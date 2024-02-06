Peyton Manning Makes Magic in 2024 Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial

When football fans turn their TVs on nowadays, they’re likely to see former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Whether its selling insurance, appearing at country music award shows, hosting the ManningCast, or even coaching the AFC at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the Hall of Famer is seemingly everywhere.

Next up? You can expect to see Manning on Sunday Bowl Sunday on February 11, alongside 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone and UFC CEO Dana White in Bud Light’s newest commercial, “Easy Night Out.”

The quirky 60-second spot introduces fans to a new character, the Bud Light Genie, who grants easy wishes for a group of Bud Light-drinking friends who unleash the genie from their fridge.

In the video, a fan wearing a Manning jersey wishes that the former Denver quarterback was his best friend. After a few other wild wishes, the commercial ends with a house party involving Manning, Post Malone and … a T-Rex.

The 2024 Super Bowl spot will be Manning’s second Bud Light commercial this season. The Hall of Famer paired up with Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith in December 2023 for this “Easy Rounds” spot.

Peyton Manning’s Talks 2024 Super Bowl Commercial With Bud Light

In an exclusive with Heavy Sports, Manning addressed what it’s like starring in a Super Bowl commercial for a brand like Bud Light.

“All commercials are meant to be fun. I think Bud Light commercials especially are about fun, humor, and really what I would call; epic moments.” Manning continued, “This one is certainly no exception.”

Bud Light has a long-standing partnership with the NFL and has produced some of the best Super Bowl commercials in recent memory. The brand is also giving fans a chance to experience some magic with a chance to win experiences and tickets all year long.

“Bud Light’s partnership with the NFL is one of the most iconic relationships in sports. The Super Bowl, I mean, that’s their ultimate moment and I know fans look forward to what Bud Light is going to do in the game and to be part of that for me is very cool,” Manning said.

This Isn’t Peyton Manning’s First Rodeo

Of course, Manning has been in multiple commercials over the years from his playing days to post-retirement, but he’s very familiar with Super Bowl spots.

In recent years, he’s starred in commercials with his brothers Eli and Cooper along with his dad Archie. Manning has also been in commercials with tennis super star Serena Williams, NBA star Jimmy Butler, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, and former Broncos teammate Brandon Stokley.

The two-time Super Bowl champ explained the best part of being on set shooting an ad for sports’ biggest stage.

“The commercial itself is really cool, but just kind of the hanging out in between shooting the actual commercial. Dana White’s telling jokes left and right.”

Manning also talked about which type of commercials resonated with him the most.

“I think fun Super Bowl commercials stand out to me. When the people shooting the commercial look like they’re having fun, actually doing it, the people watching it also have fun. I think that’s the main goal.”

As for Super Bowl Sunday?

“People are going to enjoy watching it and I think the reason it comes across as fun is because we had fun actually shooting it.”

The 2023 Super Bowl — powered by a Rihanna halftime performance — was watched by more than 113 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Given 2024’s tie-ins with Usher, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, even more fans may catch a glimpse of Manning this time around.