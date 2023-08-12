Peyton Manning Performs at Red Rocks With Country Music Star [WATCH]

Whether he’s on “Monday Night Football” or making an appearance in another commercial, former Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning is making headlines again, in a fun way.

On August 10, country music artist Parker McCollum was performing a sold-out crowd at one the world’s most famous venues, Red Rocks.

During the performance, McCollum began to perform a cover of Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 hit “Red Dirt Road.”

After McCollum sang the first verse, Manning came out singing the chorus with a white cowboy hat on and a drink in his hand.

You know it’s a big night when Peyton joins @ParkerMcCollum on stage at Red Rocks. pic.twitter.com/azM5XQOxCD — Georgia Red Dirt Music (@dirt_georgia) August 11, 2023

Manning Loves his Country Music

Growing up in Louisiana, Manning has always been around country music. Even attending the University of Tennessee, Manning would be around country music again since his alma mater is about 3 hours east of Nashville, Tennessee.

During his time playing for the Broncos, Manning has appeared on stage multiple times performing a song with a country artist like his longtime friend Kenney Chesney.

Peyton Manning joining Kenny Chesney on stage after he sang the Boys of Fall. Mile High is going crazy right now. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/fEbbfGUqtE — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) July 31, 2022

The five-time NFL league MVP has also joined country music superstar, Chris Stapleton, to sing his famous song “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Peyton Manning joins Chris Stapleton on stage for a "Tennessee Whiskey” duet 🎥: https://t.co/RoZjxQTln9 pic.twitter.com/kEsuViQ2Ca — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2017

Since Manning is so connected in Tennessee, he’s also been able to hang out with two of country music’s biggest stars, Morgan Wallen and Hardy.

So Peyton Manning was with @HardyMusic and @MorganWallen before their concert in Denver! pic.twitter.com/jbewgKb4We — The Hook Podcast (@thehookpod) May 13, 2022

In 2022, Manning continued to stay busy as he was invited to host the 2022 Country Music Association Awards live in Nashville.

Manning co-hosted with Georgia Bulldogs fan and country music superstar, Luke Bryan.

On November 8, Manning and Bryan will host the CMAs once again, live from Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Manning Revealed Who he Wanted to be Denver’s Next HC

On January 23, while down at the Manning Passing Academy, Manning mentioned that Former New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton, was his guy all along to become the next leader of the Broncos.

“I certainly was all in on Sean (Payton).” Manning said, “The Walton family (Broncos owners) and George Paton (Denver general manager) and I have a good relationship.”

Manning also explained that he knew what was going on during the entire Broncos coaching process.

“Yeah, I might have, kind of known a little bit what was going on.”

Manning also told the media that he had a golf outing with his brothers Eli and Cooper along with Payton and had an idea then, that the Super Bowl-winning head coach wanted to get back into the game.

“I could tell he wanted to get back in it,” Manning said. “I could tell he was looking for a committed organization and ownership that gave him the great support that he got here in New Orleans from the Benson family. I think he definitely found that with the Broncos’ new ownership. They’re going to give him what he needs and what he wants. The thing about Sean is that he knows exactly what he wants and needs. I mean he knows the kind of tight end he wants, and what he’s looking for in that left guard.”

Payton retired from coaching in 2022 after 15 full seasons with the Saints. During that span, Payton’s Saints defeated Manning’s Colts in the 2010 Super Bowl.

In 15 seasons calling plays for the Saints, Payton’s offense ranked in the top 10 of scoring 12 different times, something the Broncos haven’t done since 2014, when Manning was still throwing touchdowns.