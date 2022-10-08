Phillip Lindsay Has Special Message For Broncos Fans After Colts Win

Denver native, former Bronco and fan favorite Phillip Lindsay’s return to the Mile High City was overshadowed Thursday night by storylines of the two team’s dreadful offensive performances.

Lindsay has long been an area favorite, playing prep ball at South High School. There, he wore number 22, the same jersey number his father, Troy, wore before him for the Rebels. During his senior season, Phillip surpassed the Denver Public School District rushing yards record that had been set by his father in 1979.

The Colorado prep success led to an offer from a school 32 miles away from South High School, Colorado University. After a 2013 redshirt year, Lindsay was a major factor for the Buffs offense for four consecutive seasons. Statistically in Boulder, he improved with each year averaging more touches and more yards.

Rarely does an athlete have an opportunity to play high school, college and professionally within the same 35-mile radius. But, that’s exactly what Lindsay did. In 2018, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the team he grew up rooting for, his Denver Broncos. Lindsay racked up over 1,000 total rushing yards in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2020, Lindsay saw action in 11 games and consistently battled a toe injury sustained during Week 1 of the season. He became a free agent, then a Texan, a Dolphin and most recently an Indianapolis Colt.

As Bronco fans were primarily consumed with their own team’s struggles, Lindsay rushed 11 times for 40 yards Thursday night as his Colts knocked off Denver in a 12-9 overtime ugly contest.

Lindsay’s Message To Broncos Fans

One of the loudest, and only, opportunities to hear Denver fans cheer Thursday night was when Broncos Public Address Announcer Conor McGahey mentioned Lindsay’s name. Phillip was quick to thank his hometown on Twitter after the game.

“Wow! Yesterday coming back home to Denver, I experienced a whirlwind of emotions. But ultimately there is no better feeling than playing the game I love in front of my hometown. Thank you to the city of Denver and everyone who has continued to support me on my journey. I will forever be grateful for the Denver fan base and the love you have shown me and my family. I hope to continue to make y’all proud.”

Wow! Yesterday coming back home to Denver, I experienced a whirlwind of emotions. But ultimately there is no better feeling than playing the game I love in front of my hometown. Thank you to the city of Denver and everyone who has continued to support me on my journey. — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) October 8, 2022

I will forever be grateful for the Denver fan base and all the love you have shown me and my family. I hope to continue to make y’all proud. — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) October 8, 2022

What’s Next For Phillip?

With Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor likely to return after an ankle injury, Lindsay may be forced back to the Colts practice squad soon. The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Meanwhile, the Broncos running back pool remains a focus for frustrated fans. After losing Javonte Williams for the season because of a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was thrust back into the starting role Week 5. Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards, and perhaps most importantly to Denver fans, did not fumble. Former Minnesota Viking, Mike Boone contributed 7 carries for 38 yards Thursday as well. Newly acquired Latavius Murray should see his firs start for the team during the Week 6 trip to the Los Angeles Chargers.