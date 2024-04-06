Experienced QB Prospect Opens Up About Meeting With Sean Payton, Broncos

As the Denver Broncos continue to work their way through preparations for the 2024 draft, their internal list of prospects remains unclear.

They appear to be leaving no stone unturned, though, showing interest in the top prospects of the class – despite not picking until the middle of the first round – and the next tiers of passers as well.

That latter group is where former South Carolina star Spencer Rattler falls.

Rattler opened up about his experience with the Broncos brass at the scouting combine last month, which he says he had to prepare the most for.

“Probably Denver with their QB quiz and what they did for the install,” Rattler said on the “Up & Adams Show” on April 4. “It was a pretty cool thing, but definitely had to study on that. But did a great job with that.”

Spencer Rattler is currently my QB5. pic.twitter.com/t5LMtrwwmY — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) April 2, 2024

Host Kay Adams asked Rattler what the quiz entailed.

“Just offensive stuff, just quarterback stuff really,” Rattler said. “Breaking down their offense, formation, stuff like that.”

That Rattler had to study for his meeting with the Broncos is not surprising. Not only is there a normal transition to an NFL playbook from a collegiate one, but Head Coach Sean Payton’s offense is a complex one that demands a lot from the quarterback.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Rattler said of Payton.

Spencer Rattler Peaked in 2020 With Oklahoma

A fifth-year collegian who began his career with three seasons at Oklahoma, the 23-year-old Rattler completed 68.9% of his passes for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His best season came in 2020 while he was still with the Sooners.

Rattler completed 67.5% of his throws for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven picks while leading OU to a 9-2 record and a victory in the Cotton Bowl.

“Four-year starter who took more starting snaps at South Carolina than he did at Oklahoma,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Rattler will still flash glimpses of what he showed in his 2020 season as a Sooner but fails to consistently sustain the type of play that NFL teams look for.”

Zierlein noted Rattler’s 6-foot frame and lack of arm strength as clear drawbacks.

Zierlein also noted that Rattler was plagued by poor pass protection and dropped balls. But came back to a lack of athleticism and a need for separation by his receivers.

Spencer Rattler a Questionable Fit for Sean Payton, Broncos Offense

Adams noted an anonymous coach compared Rattler to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who notably has one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Rattler was complimentary of former New Orleans Saints QB and Payton protege Drew Brees.

Zierlein sees something different, though.

“He needs an offense that can shrink the field so he can operate quickly and find his rhythm,” Zierlein wrote. “He has the know-how but might not have the tape or traits to inspire confidence in projecting anything more than a QB2/3.”

Payton’s offense can do that. But it also requires a quarterback who can make the right reads quickly and in rhythm.

That’s part of why it failed with Russell Wilson, though he thrived off schedule.

The question is whether or not the Broncos believe they can teach Rattler to play with better anticipation to overcome his physical limitations. Otherwise, he may be no better than a flier in the mid-to-latter stages of the draft.