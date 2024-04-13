Broncos Host Franchise Legend’s Son for Pre-Draft Visit: Report

There are some hallowed figures in Denver Broncos franchise history. Few of them stand taller than Ed McCaffrey, who is currently serving as the offensive coordinator at Northern Colorado University.

A three-time NFL champion and one-time Pro Bowler, McCaffrey spent nine of his 13 years with the Broncos, winning two Super Bowls. He was a trusted target of John Elway, and later Jake Plummer and Brian Griese.

His legacy lives on in the NFL through sons Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers – where Griese works as quarterbacks coach – and Miami Dolphins assistant Max McCaffrey.

The Broncos could further the family ties in the 2024 draft.

“Had to be some reminiscing going on at Broncos headquarters today,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on April 11. “Per source, WR Luke McCaffrey — Ed’s youngest son and Christian’s younger brother—was in for formal visit with Broncos. Luke coming off 71-992-13 TD year at Rice.”

.@RiceFootball @mccaffrey_luke has some amazing tape to study that includes sick one handed catches; running full speed into the lion’s den; and catches everything with a pair of velvety smooth sticky hands. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/OtyGB417DW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 27, 2024

McCaffrey entered the college ranks as a quarterback. He also spent his first two years in Nebraska before transferring to Rice in 2021.

He has only been playing receiver for the last two seasons.

Luke McCaffrey Could Be Broncos Draft Fit

“I think playing quarterback helps with the communication more than anything else,” McCaffery told reporters at the scouting combine on March 3. “This last year, me and [Rice QB] JT Daniels got to meet a couple times every week, and we can speak the same language. I can speak the same language as an offensive coordinator and with every single coach on the staff.

“That’s kind of what you’re required to do. And so I think that’s just value added, and something that I’m blessed and I have a lot of fun doing.”

McCaffrey said he received feedback that he could go anywhere from the second round to undrafted. He also noted he has met with every team during the Senior Bowl and combine. That included the Broncos.

The No. 12 overall pick of the draft is too high for the Broncos to select McCaffrey.

But the Broncos might consider themselves fortunate if McCaffrey falls to them in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick.

Luke McCaffrey Could Buck Sean Payton Trend

McCaffrey’s ability to see the field like a quarterback and athleticism to operate in space or out of the backfield – he noted at the combine he played running back in some sub-packages while at Nebraska – fit well with what Payton wants out of his “joker” position on offense.

A role made most famous by New Orleans Saints hybrid player Taysom Hill, Payton noted several running backs have operated in that capacity before.

But not a receiver.

“The ‘joker’ player for us is … not a receiver,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups. And we’ve had that at the running back – Reggie Bush was a joker. Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players not just in the running game but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things.”

Payton has touted oft-injured tight end Greg Dulcich as the Broncos version. But McCaffrey can operate similarly, only working as an outside-in threat if not earn the role outright.