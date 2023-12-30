Broncos QB Russell Wilson Speaks Out for First Time Since Benching

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more interesting with the Denver Broncos, they did.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson met with the media for the first time since being benched by head coach Sean Payton ahead of their Week 17 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On December 27, Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Broncos went to their starting quarterback back in late October, after Denver beat the Kansas City Chiefs, asking him to defer $37 million in injury guarantees to another year.

Schultz also reported that the Broncos “threatened” to bench Wilson and make him inactive for the rest of the season.

Wilson confirmed the report on December 29.

“We beat the Chiefs. They [Broncos] came up to me during the bye week and they told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee then I would be benched for the rest of the year. We had nine games left or so. I was definitely disappointed about it and it was a process throughout the whole week.”

As the Broncos locker room closed, @DangeRussWilson met the media and confirmed the reports about the team asking him to adjust his contract following the win vs. KC.

Here is his full availability.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/b2SxctOwiZ — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) December 29, 2023

Russell Wilson Calls the Move a ‘Low Blow’

During his 8-minute media availability, Wilson called the discussions and Denver’s threat to bench him a “low blow.”

Wilson also added that the NFLPA and NFL had to get involved after Denver’s threat of wanting to bench the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“That whole bye week I didn’t know what was going to be the case. I was going to be ready to play, I wanted to go to Buffalo and beat Buffalo [Bills].”

After the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Wilson quarterbacked the Broncos to four wins over their next five games, including against the Bills in primetime, as well as the Browns, who boast the NFL’s No. 1 defense in average yards allowed.

“I wasn’t going to remove the injury guarantee, this game is such a physical game, I’ve played 12 years and all that. I want to be able to play, I want to be able to help this team win.”

If Wilson were to get hurt this season, he would have to pass a physical in March 2024 and if unable to pass it, he would be guaranteed the $37 million.

Russell Wilson Addresses His Future in Denver

While talking with the media, Wilson was asked if he thinks that he’ll be playing for the Broncos in 2024 and he admitted that he was hopeful.

“I don’t know at this day, to be honest with you. I want to be. I didn’t know, several weeks ago what that would look like either.” Wilson continued, “I came here for a reason and that’s to win more championships, that’s still my focus.”

Currently, the Broncos are starring at an $85 million dead cap hit if they release early in 2024. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on December 27 that Wilson expects to be cut by the team in March, ahead of the start of the new league year.

For nearly two months, the 35-year-old “has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on from him after this season,” per Russini.

If the Broncos wait to release Wilson after June 1, that would divide the dead money over the 2024 ($35.4 million) and 2025 seasons ($49.6 million), per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Wilson also mentioned that he hopes there’s a future with the Broncos moving forward, but also suggested that he’s considered the possibility of not playing in Denver.

“I hope that it’s here, I hope that it’s here for a long time,” he said Friday. “I hope we win some more silverware in the front hall and we get some more championships, and if it’s not here, I’ll be prepared to do that somewhere else, but I hope that it’s here. I genuinely mean that; I brought my family here and everything else.”

Despite all the drama, Payton has announced that Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback against the Chargers in Week 17, behind Jarrett Stidham.

Still, he’s only one play away from getting onto the field again.