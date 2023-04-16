Russell Wilson Almost Ended Up in NFC East Before Broncos Trade

Russell Wilson was almost traded to the NFC East — specifically to either the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders — before he ended up being traded to the Denver Broncos on March 8, 2022 for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, Denver’s 2022 and 2023 first and second-round picks, and a 2022 fifth-round selection. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport recently shared as much during the April 8 edition of the Joey Mulinaro Podcast.

“There were times last year where I was pretty convinced either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said. “That was one where you kinda stop everything and you’re like, ‘Hang on.’ Now, it turned out that that was not something he was into and he was only into going to the Broncos.”

At least one team can confidently declare not dealing for Wilson a victory: Philadelphia made a run to Super Bowl LVII and was 30 minutes away from winning their second title in six years with Jalen Hurts under center.

Washington, meanwhile, struggled after trading for Carson Wentz in a deal that included a second-round pick swap and two third-round picks — with the potential for one of them to turn into a second — with the Indianapolis Colts. The Commanders finished 8-8-1 in 2022 and missed the postseason.

Russell Wilson Had ‘Worst Season’ in 2022 With Broncos

Mile High Huddle’s Chad Jensen believes Wilson had the worst season in his career in 2022 under fired Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“Wilson ended up producing the worst season of his career in Year 1 in Denver,” Jensen said. “Under Nathaniel Hackett’s stewardship, Wilson was a shell of his former Pro Bowl self, so the Broncos made quick work of firing the head coach before the 2022 season was even over.”

On December 26, Hackett was fired midway through his first season with the Broncos after starting off 4-11. On Christmas Day, Denver was destroyed, 51-14, with Wilson throwing three interceptions and the Broncos not forcing a single punt from the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean Payton Hired to Right Broncos Ship

Jensen pulled no punches talking about what Hackett lacked, but the Mile High Huddle writer was high on Sean Payton’s ability to raise the Broncos out of the hole Hackett coached Denver into during his 15 games in the Mile High City.

“Sean Payton was hired in January to right the Broncos’ ship, and priority No. 1 will be figuring out how to get Wilson back on the horse,” Jensen wrote. “But Broncos Country’s hearts should not be troubled on this issue. What Hackett lacked in experience, authority, understanding, and leadership, Payton brings to the table with gusto, including his innovative offensive mind and propensity for being a quarterback whisperer. Wilson’s outlook in Denver is suddenly much, much brighter. Just ask Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis, who believes Payton will “reset” Wilson.”

Jensen is confident Wilson’s down season in 2022 will be viewed as a “statistical outlier.”

“Wilson just had to wait a year and go through the refiner’s fire,” Jensen wrote. “Maybe that was the price the Football Gods demanded of Wilson in exchange for Payton making his way to the Mile High City. Either way, when NFL historians look back on the 2022-24 era of Broncos football, Wilson’s first year in Denver is likely to be viewed as a statistical outlier. Payton is the tide that raises all QB ships.”