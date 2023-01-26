Sean Payton Responds to Report of Having Issues With Broncos Owners

Just when you thought the head coaching search for the Denver Broncos couldn’t get more confusing, it just did.

On January 17, the Broncos met in person with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the interview went well and that there was “mutual interest” between Payton and the Broncos.

On January 26, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported, “There was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense, but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group.”

In the interview, the only people in the room with Payton was Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner, minority owner Condoleezza, and general manager George Paton.

Maske continued to report, “Sean Payton has ‘loved’ his interactions with Condoleezza Rice during the Broncos interview process.”

Just over four hours later, Payton himself responded to Maske’s report on Twitter.

Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and@Broncos Ownership was fantastic!! https://t.co/PU9dP50bSg — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 26, 2023

Did Payton Rub People the Wrong Way?

Reports began to come out that maybe Denver became turned off by Payton.

Radio host Mike Evans of 104.3 The Fan in Denver said, “The idea that has surfaced that I have been hearing is that Sean Payton has some character issues that is perhaps scaring away Greg Penner.”

In the same video, radio host Darren McKee said he’s heard the same thing.

“Wow, you are the third person that has said something like that to me about what they’re hearing about him behind the scenes in the past 12 hours.”

During his local radio hit with 104.3 The Fan on January 26, Mike Klis of 9News said, “There were a couple of reasons why the Broncos backed off and there are some real strong strings attached to him with the draft picks.”

Payton Hasn’t Been the Front Runner for Denver

After the initial interview with the Broncos, Payton has yet to meet the team for a second time.

Payton ended up meeting with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals, but it’s been on his time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Payton spent a couple of days in New Orleans to film a commercial after he had his interview with Carolina on January 23.

Per Klis, Denver and Payton haven’t met a second time because, “They never really set the interview.”

Klis also added, “I never thought Sean Payton was the leader in the clubhouse at any time during this process. I think they [Broncos] were close, I think they were thinking about it.” Klis continued, “He might’ve been tied for first for a couple days, but I never got the sense in talking with the people that I have that he was the slam dunk leader.”

In fact, Denver’s initial top choice was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to Brock Huard of Fox Sports on January 24, Harbaugh was Denver’s top choice, but he backed out.

“Harbaugh was their guy. This is not from the team side of it, on pretty good account that this job was his if he really wanted it and he deliberated it,” Huard said. “Ultimately, just picked the kids and the student athletes, the young men there that all came to the school for him over this job in Denver which was a surprise to me.”

Where Things Stand Now For The Broncos

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is leading the way to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

“He’s the front runner let’s put it that way, the leader in the clubhouse,” Klis said on 104.3 The Fan.

“DeMeco Ryans is definitely atop, if not the top candidate that the Broncos are looking for in this head coaching search.”

Denver can’t interview Ryans for a second interview until after his 49ers play in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29.

Ryans can’t be hired until after the 49ers’ season comes to an end.