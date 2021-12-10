NFL Reactions Pour in Following Death of Demaryius Thomas

Memories, prayers and sadness flooded social media on Thursday evening, December 9 following the news of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas being found dead by police in his Roswell, Georgia home.
Thomas, 33, died from injuries stemming from a 2019 vehicle accident, according to KOA Colorado’s Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, with KDVR Fox 31 Denver also confirming Thomas’ death. Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press tweeted on Thursday, “Just spoke with Demaryius Thomas’ sister. They believe he died of a seizure.”
Miles Garrett of Fox 5 Sports in Atlanta was among the first to provide confirmation of Thomas’ death via an email from the late wide receiver’s high school position coach.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played 10 seasons in the NFL including making two Super Bowl appearances with the Denver Broncos in 2014 and 2016 — winning the latter in Santa Clara, California over the Carolina Panthers. On the gridiron, Thomas appeared in four Pro Bowls and earned two Second-Team All-Pro nods.
But off the field, many recall a gentle soul who constantly gave back to his community and, as one senior NFL writer described him, was “kind and always smiling.”
National Media React to Thomas’ Sudden Death
Lindsay Jones of The Athletic covered Thomas during his Broncos days while she wrote for The Denver Post. She memorialized who Thomas was in a lengthy tweet.
“Demaryius Thomas’ football feats were incredible, but this is the man I’ll remember: The guy who was kind, always smiling, who was Uncle DT to so many kids, and who was always thoughtful and sincere in our professional relationship,” Jones tweeted along with sharing two past photos of Thomas’ charitable work.
Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reminded one play involving Thomas that continues to live on in Broncos’ lore: One that involved “Tebow Time.”
The play Farmer is referring to is below:
Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network called Thomas “one of the most genuine, caring players I’ve covered.”
Laura Okmin of FOX Sports was another who attached the word “kindness” to Thomas in her tweet.
“I met Demaryius Thomas when he was at Georgia Tech — painfully shy and incredibly sweet. He grew so much as a person but never lost that sweetness and kindness. I asked him if he was happy and this was the picture he sent me. This smile truly epitomizes his light. Devastating,” Okmin posted.
Okmin’s Fox colleague and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho also reacted on social media to Thomas’ sudden passing.
Thomas’ death sparked a reaction from current and former NFL players — including those who share the title of former Denver Bronco with him.
NFL Player Reactions Include Former Denver Super Bowl MVP
One of the greatest Broncos of all-time, Terrell Davis, who won the 1998 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, was stunned by the tragedy.
As was fellow Broncos legend Steve Atwater.
Others soon followed from the NFL realm.
Russell Wilson, whose Seattle Seahawks beat Thomas’ Broncos in the 2014 big game held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, said he was “heartbroken” while calling the wideout a “young legend.”
Richard Sherman once had to cover Thomas during that lone Super Bowl the Seahawks won. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback also tweeted a reaction.
Retired Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs said Thomas is “gone way too soon.”
Thomas’ ex-linebacker teammates Brandon Marshall and Von Miller, who played in both Broncos Super Bowls with the receiver, posted a picture of them together during their Denver years.
Lastly, Thomas’ college alma mater Georgia Tech — where he became an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer and a future NFL first-rounder — shared a pic from his Yellow Jacket days.
Along with the Broncos, Thomas played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He had been out of the league for two seasons.
On June 28, 2021, Thomas announced he was retiring as a Bronco.