NFL Reactions Pour in Following Death of Demaryius Thomas

Memories, prayers and sadness flooded social media on Thursday evening, December 9 following the news of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas being found dead by police in his Roswell, Georgia home.

Thomas, 33, died from injuries stemming from a 2019 vehicle accident, according to KOA Colorado’s Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, with KDVR Fox 31 Denver also confirming Thomas’ death. Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press tweeted on Thursday, “Just spoke with Demaryius Thomas’ sister. They believe he died of a seizure.”

Miles Garrett of Fox 5 Sports in Atlanta was among the first to provide confirmation of Thomas’ death via an email from the late wide receiver’s high school position coach.

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton. He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played 10 seasons in the NFL including making two Super Bowl appearances with the Denver Broncos in 2014 and 2016 — winning the latter in Santa Clara, California over the Carolina Panthers. On the gridiron, Thomas appeared in four Pro Bowls and earned two Second-Team All-Pro nods.

But off the field, many recall a gentle soul who constantly gave back to his community and, as one senior NFL writer described him, was “kind and always smiling.”

National Media React to Thomas’ Sudden Death

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic covered Thomas during his Broncos days while she wrote for The Denver Post. She memorialized who Thomas was in a lengthy tweet.

“Demaryius Thomas’ football feats were incredible, but this is the man I’ll remember: The guy who was kind, always smiling, who was Uncle DT to so many kids, and who was always thoughtful and sincere in our professional relationship,” Jones tweeted along with sharing two past photos of Thomas’ charitable work.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reminded one play involving Thomas that continues to live on in Broncos’ lore: One that involved “Tebow Time.”

Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas in overtime. Etched in the memory of millions. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) December 10, 2021

The play Farmer is referring to is below:

Forever one of the coolest football moments growing up. Tebow to Thomas for the win 😢 Rest In Peace Demaryius Thomas wow. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4LyA0bBW8Q — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) December 10, 2021

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network called Thomas “one of the most genuine, caring players I’ve covered.”

News of Demaryius Thomas passing hit hard. One of the most genuine, caring players I’ve covered. He exuded pure humility and his teammates loved him. Just 33 years old. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 10, 2021

Laura Okmin of FOX Sports was another who attached the word “kindness” to Thomas in her tweet.

“I met Demaryius Thomas when he was at Georgia Tech — painfully shy and incredibly sweet. He grew so much as a person but never lost that sweetness and kindness. I asked him if he was happy and this was the picture he sent me. This smile truly epitomizes his light. Devastating,” Okmin posted.

Okmin’s Fox colleague and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho also reacted on social media to Thomas’ sudden passing.

I don’t even know how to feel. #RIP Demaryius Thomas 💔💔💔 https://t.co/W1QBu1A1su — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2021

Thomas’ death sparked a reaction from current and former NFL players — including those who share the title of former Denver Bronco with him.

NFL Player Reactions Include Former Denver Super Bowl MVP

One of the greatest Broncos of all-time, Terrell Davis, who won the 1998 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, was stunned by the tragedy.

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021

As was fellow Broncos legend Steve Atwater.

RIP #DemaryiusThomas. My heart is hurting right now. We'll never forget you my brother. — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) December 10, 2021

Others soon followed from the NFL realm.

Russell Wilson, whose Seattle Seahawks beat Thomas’ Broncos in the 2014 big game held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, said he was “heartbroken” while calling the wideout a “young legend.”

Richard Sherman once had to cover Thomas during that lone Super Bowl the Seahawks won. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback also tweeted a reaction.

RIP DT 88 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 10, 2021

Retired Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs said Thomas is “gone way too soon.”

One time for Demaryius Thomas! Gone way too soon! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6eJeWWaY66 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) December 10, 2021

Thomas’ ex-linebacker teammates Brandon Marshall and Von Miller, who played in both Broncos Super Bowls with the receiver, posted a picture of them together during their Denver years.

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

Von Miller sending his love to Demaryius Thomas (Via ⁦@VonMiller⁩ IG) pic.twitter.com/t1RXzCjjAn — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 10, 2021

Lastly, Thomas’ college alma mater Georgia Tech — where he became an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer and a future NFL first-rounder — shared a pic from his Yellow Jacket days.

Rest in peace, Bay Bay 💔 pic.twitter.com/1Qqa1fiYWo — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 10, 2021

Along with the Broncos, Thomas played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He had been out of the league for two seasons.

On June 28, 2021, Thomas announced he was retiring as a Bronco.