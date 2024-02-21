AFC Rival Emerges as Betting Favorite to Land Broncos’ Russell Wilson

If the Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson, he could land on his feet quickly. Wilson’s future remains a source of intrigue around the NFL. A decision could come by March 17. That is the day his $37 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the team that lands the nine-time Pro Bowler as their QB1 entering 2024.

They have emerged as the betting favorite to land him, according to DraftKings.

“The Steelers don’t have a clear-cut starting quarterback, and Russell Wilson is likely to be released by the Broncos soon,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 20. “Could Wilson’s next stop be in Pittsburgh?

“It could be according to the betting odds, which list the Steelers as a -250 favorite to be Wilson’s team at the start of the 2024 season, via DraftKings.”

Those are even better odds than the Steelers had in their last round of odds.

Pittsburgh has Kenny Pickett under contract at quarterback, and they have not ruled out Mason Rudolph as an option.

Broncos Were ‘Sabotaging’ Russell Wilson Last Season

“There appears to be some internal division that maybe Mason Rudolph should be the starter after the way he finished the 2023 season, winning the final three regular season games to gain entry to the playoffs,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on February 17.

“There is only one problem, though: Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent who may or may not return, depending on how swiftly the Steelers make him an offer. And for how much?”

The Steelers could view Wilson as an upgrade for a similar price tag.

“All creative solutions must be considered, including the idea of signing Russell Wilson,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Joe Starkey wrote on January 24. “He helped the Broncos to consecutive midseason victories … even as his own team seemingly was sabotaging him.

“He might have better options than coming to Steelers camp to compete with Pickett. If not, the Steelers should make the call.”

Starkey is not alone in viewing Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for Wilson.

“If I’m Russell Wilson, I’m like dude put me on that team,” Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn said on the “Pick Six Podcast” on February 14. “I think you put him in there with Mike Tomlin – who’s been a winner his entire career as a head coach – it’s a winning formula for you if you’re looking to revamp your career.”

Insider: Steelers ‘Not Interested’ in Russell Wilson

“In any event, the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter,” Dulac wrote on February 17. “That would include … Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers.”

The betting market has not reflected that assertion just yet.

An adjustment could come once the Broncos’ plans for Wilson become clearer. The Atlanta Falcons were projected to land Wilson not long ago.

The Falcons are now the favorites to trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He is an Atlanta native, who could be on his way out, which may have pushed Wilson to Pittsburgh. Fields previously led the way.