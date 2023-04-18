Analyst Sends Strong Message on Broncos Offensive Shortcomings: ‘Fell Apart’

The Denver Broncos fell apart offensively following the re-signing of newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2022 season, ranking 29th in the league in total touchdowns. Mile High Huddle’s Bob Morris said the offense fell apart throughout Wilson’s first campaign in Denver.

“Ah, Wilson,” Morris prefaced before saying, “The Broncos acquired him and extended him in hopes that he would turn ’round the franchise’s fortunes, only for things to fall apart on offense. Perhaps it was Wilson. Perhaps it was the coaching. Perhaps it was both, but more about one than the other.”

Morris believes the 2023 season will come down to what Wilson does — and confidence in first-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton has the Mile High Huddle writer feeling stress-free weeks ahead of the NFL draft.

“The Broncos’ fate in 2023 ultimately hinges on Wilson’s performance,” Morris prefaced before saying, “But truth be told, the Broncos aren’t in a dire situation when it comes to the roster. What Denver needs is for things to fall into place and not have a repeat of 2022 — and much of that will come down to Wilson’s performance under head coach Sean Payton.”

Analyst: ‘Wouldn’t Hurt’ Broncos to Draft Another Cornerback

Morris doesn’t believe the secondary is as much of a problem as Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger deems it is. Spielberger called the secondary an area of need for the Broncos ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

“The defense should once again be a stout unit, though there are legitimate questions in the secondary outside of star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and star safety Justin Simmons,” Spielberger wrote. “If the defensive front generates enough pressure, the other defensive backs should hopefully hold up well enough.” Morris doesn’t share the same concerns.

“I’m not as concerned about cornerback as others may be, though it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add another through the draft,” Morris wrote. “Mathis has what it takes to be a capable No. 2 cornerback. Safety, though, is something the Broncos should consider given the concerns about Sterns’ health.”

Morris has that belief due to Denver’s young defensive backs, Caden Sterns and Damarri Mathis.

“Safety Caden Sterns showed promise as a rookie but missed most of 2022 with a hip injury,” Morris wrote. “Cornerback Damarri Mathis got thrown into the fire after Ronald Darby tore his ACL last year and, while he struggled at first, showed more promise down the stretch.”

Russell Wilson Improvement ‘Necessary’ to Get Back on Track

Spielberger doesn’t see any other Broncos improvement as important if Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023 over his career-worst 2022 season in which he threw for a career-low completion percentage and had his lowest touchdown-to-interception ratio.

“Adding the top free-agent guard available in Ben Powers and one of the most sought-after tackles in Mike McGlinchey should transform the offensive line ahead of Russell Wilson, but his improvement is still necessary to get this team back on track,” Spielberger wrote. “If Denver sticks with a trio of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, it’s a very capable group when healthy, and the eventual return of running back Javonte Williams will take some pressure off the passing game, as well.”

Wilson has the weapons to improve and hasn’t yet (and may not) lose any significant weapons in the receiving corps. Time will tell if such a leap comes to fruition.