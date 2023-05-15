Broncos Super Bowl 50 Champion Returns to NFL, Inks Deal with AFC Contender

A former Denver Broncos pass rusher and Super Bowl champion is making an NFL comeback after four years.

Defensive end Shane Ray signed with the Buffalo Bills on May 13, according to a post on his Instagram account. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Ray was initially drafted by the Denver Broncos as a 2015 first-rounder and played a backup role in the team’s Super Bowl 50 run (four sacks as a rookie). But after his initial deal expired in 2018, he wasn’t able to find his feet on an NFL roster – largely due to a wrist issue that required him to receive several surgical procedures.

That is, until now.

“Words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now,” Ray wrote on his Instagram post. “So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game… There (were) times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn’t be me if I folded.”

Ray has appeared in 49 career NFL games, starting 15 from 2016-2017. He racked up 94 total tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and 33 quarterback hits.

From the Bills’ perspective, signing Ray adds even more depth to an already-stacked defensive line. According to Buffalo’s depth chart, Ray is set to play behind former Broncos teammate Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson, among others.

If Ray makes the team’s initial 53-man roster, he could initially serve in a rotational role or primarily on special teams.

How Shane Ray Earned a Second Chance in the NFL

After his four-year stint in Denver, Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but was cut during training camp. Ray did not receive an NFL opportunity elsewhere, so he elected to sign with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021.

During Ray’s two seasons in Toronto, 2022 marked his most productive. He put up 13 total tackles, with six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ray’s CFL performance earned him a veteran tryout at the Bills’ rookie minicamp on May 12-13.

Making an NFL comeback for the first time in four years is, for many reasons, difficult. But apparently, Ray did enough to prove himself and earn a spot on an NFL roster – yet again.

Ray made sure to reflect on his accomplishment via the caption on his Instagram post.

“Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself,” Ray wrote. “I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn’t believe.

Shane Ray’s Former Teammates Show Support

Most of Ray’s Broncos teammates from 2015-2018 are no longer with the team. Still, some old friends reached out to Ray to show their support for the former Missouri Tiger.

Ray’s former teammate and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had a simple message for the 29-year-old: “Let’s go!”

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware also offered Ray words of encouragement.

“Proud of all the hard work you have put in 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” Ware wrote.

For Ray, his excitement to sign the new contract was (understandably) difficult to contain.

“I’m so grateful and excited for this opportunity this moment I’ve dreamt about for 4 years,” Ray said. “I’m back!!!!!!!”

Since 2015, the Broncos have made seven first-round picks, including Ray. Only three (left tackle Garrett Bolles in 2017, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in 2020 and cornerback Patrick Surtain II in 2022) remain on the current team roster.