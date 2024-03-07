Broncos’ Pat Surtain II, Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu React to Justin Simmons’ Release

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has had an emotional few days.

First, he bid adieu to quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos have not released Wilson yet. But the team informed the nine-time Pro Bowler the move is coming, in a post on social media. And now, he has shared his thoughts on the Broncos’ latest move.

Denver cut two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, Surtain’s teammate for the last three seasons.

“This one hurt man,” Surtain posted on X, formerly Twitter, on March 7.

This one hurt man ! 😢 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) March 7, 2024

Simmons earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl in 2023,

He recorded three interceptions last season, one season after he logged a career-high six picks. multiple interceptions in each season. He also deflected eight passes, forcing two fumbles, recovering one, and recording a sack.

Simmons has logged multiple interceptions every season of his career.

“Following eight impactful seasons in Denver, safety Justin Simmons’ time as a Bronco will come to a close,” Broncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on March 7. “Denver and Simmons will part ways, as the Broncos announced Thursday they will release him.”

Simmons was in the third year of a four-year, $61 million contract. This shaves $14.5 million off the Broncos cap, leaving them $5.5 million over the cap before free agency starts.

That means more moves are likely, including Wilson’s imminent release.

Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu Reacts to Justin Simmons’ Release

The news of Simmons’ release didn’t shake only the Broncos. It reverberated around the league, with New Orleans Saints star Tyrann Mathieu choosing to use his words carefully on social media.

“I want to go on a rant because my favorite safety got released but he’s a pro’s pro & one of the best in the game,” Mathieu posted on X. “He will land on his feet!”

This isn’t the first time Mathieu has expressed support for Simmons.

“He shouldn’t have to wait to get paid,” Mathieu previously posted amid Simmons’ contract uncertainty in 2020. “He’s that good on the field & OFF! What more could one do? Some teams are getting comfortable under paying players. Keep it real! He earn it!”

Mathieu was also heading into the final year of his three-year, $28.3 million contract. But he and the Saints are working on a new contract, which would avoid a $10 million dead cap hit.

Simmons leaves a $3.7 million dead cap hit in his wake.

Justin Simmons Joins Russell Wilson in Free Agency

Simmons joined several Broncos players in expressing their support for Wilson following the announcement of his looming release ahead of free agency. They now find themselves looking for work in the same free agent class.

“All love,” Simmons posted on March 4.

The move was still so fresh that Simmons had yet to remove the Broncos banner from his profile on X several hours after the news broke.

Simmons figures to be among the most highly sought-after free agents on the market in a safety class that also includes former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson and could see Minnesota Vikings veteran Harrison Smith join the ranks.

All three should have little issue finding new homes in 2024.