Broncos Trade Pitch Flips Courtland Sutton to NFC Squad for Top 5 Selection

The Denver Broncos have every reason to be hesitant in making another blockbuster trade following the Russell Wilson debacle.

However, the Broncos might not have a choice if head coach Sean Payton has his heart set on one of the top quarterback prospects. After a relatively quiet offseason for Denver, Bill Barnwell of ESPN expects that to change during the 2024 NFL draft.

Barnwell proposed that the Broncos make a significant trade with the Arizona Cardinals to put themselves in a better position to land a QB.

“If the Broncos do want to move up, it’s going to cost them,” Barnwell wrote in his April 18 article. “The Cardinals might prefer this offer to what they would get from the Vikings for a couple of reasons. One is that they would be landing a future first-round pick from a team that projects to be very bad next season.”

Unfortunately, Barnwell’s hypothetical trade would come at the expense of star wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The SMU product and three additional draft picks would be shipped to the desert for a top-five pick.

Broncos get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 4 overall)

– 2024 third-round pick (No. 90 overall)

Cardinals get:

– Sutton

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

– 2025 first-round pick

– 2025 second-round pick

Denver would be on the losing end of this proposal, given the loss of Sutton and the much-needed draft capital needed to move the rebuild forward.

“The Cardinals would also send a player who can help Kyler Murray and the offense now in Sutton, who is 29 and has two years remaining on his existing deal,” Barnwell wrote.

Broncos GM on Courtland Sutton: ‘He’s In a Good Place’

The Broncos returned to Dove Valley for its voluntary offseason program and Sutton was nowhere in sight.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on April 16 that Sutton appears to be a holdout for a new contract. General manager George Paton seemed unfazed by the star wideout’s absence.

“It’s 100 percent voluntary,” Paton told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post on April 18. “It’s the first week of the offseason program. Sean [Payton] has talked to Courtland. I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place and we’ll just leave it at that.”

Sutton has two years left on his four-year $60.8 million extension he signed in November 2021, per Spotrac.

If Paton is not sweating the Sutton situation, Broncos Country has nothing to worry about for the time being.

Is Courtland Sutton Deserving of a Contract Extension From the Broncos?

The end zone became Sutton’s second home during the 2023 campaign. He led the Broncos with 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Sutton had five consecutive games with a touchdown reception from Weeks 6-11. Despite being Denver’s leading pass catcher during an uneven first season under Payton, is he deserving of a contract extension?

The six-year veteran has just one 1,000-yard season to his name and had just 14 career touchdowns heading into last season.

Injuries were partially to blame as they had wiped out the majority of his 2020 campaign. After that, his 2019 Pro Bowl season and 10-touchdown performance in 2023 seem to be outliers in his career.

If the Broncos were to part with Sutton, second-year speedster Marvin Mims Jr., free agent acquisition Josh Reynolds and Tim Patrick would be atop the depth chart. Regardless of what direction Payton takes the roster, the front office must think carefully before extending Sutton.