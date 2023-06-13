Broncos WR Tim Patrick Seeks Comeback Player of the Year After Missing 2022 Season

During training camp last season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL after catching a pass from Russell Wilson down the sideline. This forced Patrick to miss the entire season, but he’s back and ready to be better than ever.

When speaking to the local media on June 13, Patrick explained why he chose Dr. Neal ElAttrache to do the surgery on his injured knee.

“He did Joe Burrow’s and Nick Bosa’s (knee injuries) and both that next year, they were Comeback Player of the Year. That was my decision of going to him because the guys he has done recently have comeback better than they were before.”

Patrick also mentioned that he has plenty to prove to everyone.

“I’ve always got something to prove,” Patrick said. “I think my whole mindset is just being a better version of myself. I see some of the stuff you guys say and handicap you your first year and then second year is the best year. I throw all that out the window. My best year’s going to be right after.”

Even Jerry Jeudy knows it means a lot to have Patrick back out on the practice field during OTAs.

“It’s great just having Tim back out there. His energy, the big playmaking ability he has and just having another great receiver out there with you is a big deal.”

Patrick is Learning From a Distance

The former Utah Ute is not the only Broncos wide receiver that has dealt with a torn ACL in recent years. Teammates Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler have had to deal with the same injury and Patrick is using them as inspiration.

In 2020, Sutton suffered a torn ACL during Denver’s Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

In 2021, Hamler tore his ACL in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

Patrick mentioned that he is having Hamler currently live with him because it will benefit both of them as they recover from injuries.

“I feel like I’m a good routine guy, and I felt like I just wanted him to get on my routine to help him be able to achieve the goals he wants to achieve in the NFL,” Patrick said. “It always starts with your routine, and I felt like if we both got on the same routine, we could help each other out.”

Not only is Patrick being inspired from his teammates that suffered a torn ACL, but he’s also been inspired by a certain Denver Nugget that just won an NBA championship.

“Another guy, Jamal Murray, ACL and to be able to prove people wrong and how he came back as a better player than he was before and to be able to win the whole thing was huge.” Patrick continued, “It was a good sight to see from somebody that’s playing in the same city as you that went through the same thing you did and now, he’s on the mountain top. It’s definitely motivation seeing him win.”

Tim Patrick Has Been the Most Reliable WR for Denver

If a Broncos quarterback needed a wide receiver to make a play, they made sure to throw over to Patrick.

After being undrafted, Patrick signed onto Denver’s practice squad in 2017 but never got any playing time as a rookie.

In 2019, Patrick started in 15 games and had his breakout season. Catching 51 passes for 742 yards, Patrick found the end zone six times.

The following season, Patrick added another 734 yards on 53 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons in which Patrick has played, he leads the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns in 31 games.

With a new head coach, new offense, and a quarterback needing to bounce back, the Broncos are going to need to rely on Patrick if this team wants to get back to the postseason for the first time since Super Bowl 50.