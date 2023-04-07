Broncos WR Tim Patrick Takes Shots at AFC West Rivals

The Denver Broncos at one point were the most dominant team in the AFC West, but since 2016, that hasn’t been the case and it’s made a certain wide receiver mad.

On the Broncos Avenue Podcast, Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick broke down how he really felt about the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not a fan of the Raiders. I’m not a fan of the Chiefs. [The] Chiefs are cocky little s****. [The] Raiders are a group of fake thugs. I love playing against them because it just brings the best out of you. And you know it’s going to be a dog fight. If you don’t bring your lunch pail with you, you’re gonna get ran over.”

In seven games that Patrick has played in against the Chiefs, he holds an 0-7 record while averaging just 34.6 receiving yards per game. Patrick has also scored three touchdowns on Kansas City.

The Raiders also have a 2-6 winning record on Patrick while he’s only found the endzone one time on 16 catches for 251 yards.

It’s fair to say that with Patrick returning this season from his knee injury, he’s looking to finally own some dominance within the AFC West with a new head coach and bounce back year from his quarterback Russell Wilson.

Patrick Has Been Cleared

Early in training camp last season, Patrick suffered a torn ACL after making a catch down the sideline. Patrick was forced to miss the entire 2022 season with Wilson throwing passes.

On the “Cut To It” podcast, Patrick said that he is cleared to play.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick said. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Patrick also said he’s still gaining confidence in his injured knee based on certain routes.

“I feel like that’s going to happen when there’s a defender in front of me,” Patrick said. “It’s either going to be the choice of getting locked up or you’re going to get open for a catch. And I want a catch, so I’m not even going to worry about what I’ve got going on. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get open.”

Tim Patrick Has Been Reliable for Denver

If a Broncos quarterback needed a wide receiver to make a play, they made sure to throw over to Patrick.

After being undrafted out of Utah, Patrick signed onto Denver’s practice squad in 2017 but never got any playing time as a rookie.

In 2019, Patrick started in 15 games and had his breakout season. Catching 51 passes for 742 yards, Patrick found the end zone six times.

The following season, Patrick added another 734 yards on 53 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons in which Patrick has played, he leads the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns in 31 games.

With teammate K.J. Hamler suffering a partially torn pec injury, the Broncos will have to lean on Patrick early in the season they try to fix their offensive woes from last season.

Since Patrick has played so well for the Broncos, they’ve even tried trading Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton because of their need for draft picks.