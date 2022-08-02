Broncos Starting WR Goes Down With Knee Injury

The Denver Broncos need every weapon they have to help Russell Wilson and this offense roll. There was blow to the offense during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Broncos starting wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a knee injury.

The injury happened during team drills when Wilson completed a deep ball to Patrick and after the catch, Patrick made a juke move to beat the final defender and then went down dropping the ball immediately and held on to his right knee in pain. It was a noncontact injury and the entire team surrounded their second-leading receiver from a year ago.

The 5th-year wideout was then carted off the field into the team facility for more tests.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “Right now we’re gonna get the MRI’s and let the doctors look at it. I don’t know how good it’s gonna be, but we’ll go ahead and let you guys know as soon as we can.”

Patrick has been the Broncos’ second-leading receiver each of the past two seasons, reaching the 700-yard mark both years. The former Utah Ute has also totaled up 11 touchdowns for the Broncos during the last two years.

In November of last year, Patrick proved himself to general manager George Paton and signed a 3-year extension worth $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed.

Who Steps Up For Patrick?

The one position the Broncos are deep at is wide receiver and Hackett will have his options at who will fill in for Patrick as the No. 2 receiver.

Jerry Jeudy has been playing a lot in the slot during training camp, but this could mean he’ll be forced to bounce to the outside and play opposite of Courtland Sutton.

Jeudy, who is entering his third season is in need of a breakout season. As a rookie, the former first-round pick scored just three touchdowns before being shutout last season. The former Alabama star has yet to reach 900 receiving yards in a single season, but with a franchise quarterback in Wilson, Jeudy should have no excuses making an impact on this offense.

K.J. Hamler is also back on the practice field after recovering from an ACL tear and hip surgery. Hamler is the speedy receiver that every offense in the NFL wants to have to take the top off the defense.

The former second-round pick found the endzone just three times as he dealt with hamstring injuries as a rookie. With a more creative offense this season, Hackett will have to find more ways to get Hamler the ball.

The Surprise From Camp

Every year there seems to be a surprise standout during training camp for the Broncos. This year, it has been none other than No. 12 Montrell Washington. The rookie wide receiver out of Samford University in Alabama has made play after play in camp.

Every single day Washington has made my notes whether he’s making catches from Wilson or third-string quarterback Brett Rypien. Even today, Washington scored the game winning touchdown from Rypien in the corner of the endzone as time expired during a two-minute drill.

Even Hackett has had high praise for Washington today:

Don’t be surprised when you see Washington making plays during preseason games. With Patrick’s injury, Washington might’ve found himself making the team.