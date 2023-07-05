Vance Joseph ‘Seems Like a Natural Fit’ to Lead Broncos Defense: Former NFL HC

The Denver Broncos are entering 2023 with a new coaching staff led by head coach Sean Payton. A vital member of that group is defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano, who most notably led the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2017, broke down Joseph’s hiring via The 33rd Team on June 30. Pagano said he thinks Joseph will be critical to the Broncos’ overall success in 2023.

“There’s a new ownership group in Denver, but a lot of people in that building know the kind of person he is, how he is as a coach and how he relates to people,” Pagano said. “He seems like a natural fit.”

Vance Joseph was the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-2018, amassing an 11-21 record before he was fired. But since gaining valuable experience as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2019-2022, Joseph is returning to the Broncos – this time with a sole focus on the defense.

In a sense, Pagano said the Broncos reeling in Joseph is resemblant of the Saints hiring Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator in 2009.

“This hire reminds me of the year Payton and the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl (2010) when Gregg Williams was the defensive coordinator,” Pagano said. “The Saints ranked 20th in total defense, but they were second in takeaways and third in interceptions.”

According to Pagano, the theme of that team’s defense was “either giving up a big play or making one.” Pagano said he expects that to also be the case in the Broncos’ defensive game plan entering 2023 – especially since Payton tends to prefer a defensive coach that shows various looks.

“When Payton was assembling his staff in Denver, he wanted an aggressive guy for his defensive coordinator,” Pagano said. “I know he interviewed Rex Ryan. He interviewed a bunch of other guys who are known to be aggressive. So it made sense why Payton would hire a coach like Joseph, who already has an aggressive-defensive M.O.”

All in all, Pagano said Joseph’s experience, relatability and reputation are aspects of why Joseph is back for a second Broncos stint.

How Vance Joseph’s Scheme Fits in Denver

Pagano noted that Joseph’s defensive game plan is somewhat different than 2022 Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s, who has since left Denver to lead the Carolina Panthers’ defense. Although both coaches use Base 3-4 concepts, Evero prefers double-high safeties and quarter-quarter-half looks, while Joseph typically gravitates towards a single-high safety on normal downs and distances.

Something that Pagano emphasized is that Joseph’s strongest years in Arizona were his first two (2020-2021), when eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson was on the roster. Peterson typically matched up against the opposing team’s best receiver during those seasons.

Similarly, the Broncos have a lockdown corner in Patrick Surtain II, who garnered Pro Bowl honors in 2022 after notching 60 total tackles, 10 passes broken up and two interceptions.

During typical-down situations in Arizona, Pagano said Joseph would usually deploy four cornerbacks on the outside while showing either Cover 1 and Cover 3 concepts. This would allow for Surtain II to guard the opposing team’s best target in 2023 — just like Peterson did — man-on-man.

“Any vertical stem by that (outside) wide receiver, whether you want to call the defense man coverage or zone coverage, would be one-on-one,” Pagano said. “We’re going to see a lot of that in Denver. Joseph is going to want to bring what he knows.”

Another concept Pagano said to look for is Joseph’s players lining up in a double mug, double-A-gap blitz look (two linebackers on the line of scrimmage). Pagano noted that Joseph often uses this as a blitz, but he also can use the scheme to disguise a man-coverage scheme or deploy two- or three-deep fire zone.

Personnel at Vance Joseph’s Expense

Pagano touted the Broncos’ returners within the pass-rushing room, noting that Baron Browning and Randy Gregory (if healthy) could put up significant numbers in 2023. The addition of new pass rushers Zach Allen and Frank Clark also proves that the Broncos addressed defensive-line depth this off-season, but the ability to pass-rush doesn’t stop with that group.

Linebacker Josey Jewell and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson also have experience putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Pagano said that defensive versatility in the secondary will allow Joseph to experiment and utilize players’ strengths.

Another factor that could bode well for the Broncos’ defense is Joseph’s “carryover” regarding schematics (most likely related to zone, split-safety and two-high safety concepts). New terminology might require an adjustment period, but training camp will allow players to become more familiar with Joseph’s playbook, according to Pagano.

“Joseph has used that two-high coverage in the past,” Pagano said. “He’ll look at the tape, the defensive roster and the players who are back, especially in the secondary, and recognize those players have familiarity with that scheme.”

Pagano also said expectations are high for Denver’s defense after ranking No. 7 in total defense in 2022. With that in mind, the team’s defense will likely be a catalyst towards offensive production — especially with a significant amount of returners and newcomers.

“The 2023 Broncos defense will try to dictate the tempo of the game and won’t sit back,” Pagano said. “They want to be the ones who will show pressure and get out of it to play coverage and vice versa.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch Denver play defense this fall.”