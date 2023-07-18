Broncos Veterans Team Up with Football Icon for Off-Season Workout

Denver Broncos veterans are in midst of an off-season dead period but are still finding ways to stay in shape – all with the help of one of football’s most polarizing figures.

On July 17, Thee Pregame Show – an account dedicated to posting University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders content – tweeted a video in which Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was conducting a workout at the Buffaloes’ home stadium, Folsom Field.

In the video, Deion’s son and Buffaloes expected starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is shown watching Wilson practice. Shedeur is a recent Colorado transfer, following in the footsteps of his father who left the helm of Jackson State’s program to become Buffaloes head coach last December.

It turns out Wilson wasn’t the only Bronco in attendance, however.

104.3 The Fan’s Mat Smith noted in a July 17 tweet that the Broncos’ private workout included tight ends Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Javonte Williams.

Another notable wide receiver that was in attendance was Jerry Jeudy, per Denver Sports.com.

Russell Wilson connects with Coach Prime and his private workout with Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams, Greg Dulcich and Chris Mannhertz run by Jake Heaps & Team 3 at Folsom Field 👇 via @WellOffForever #BroncosCountryhttps://t.co/UfSPqzzyTv — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) July 18, 2023

After his workout, Wilson penned a note via Twitter to thank Deion Sanders and the university.

More on the Broncos’ Workout at Folsom Field

According to DenverSports.com’s Will Petersen, the idea of the Broncos visiting the University of Colorado for a workout would have been “laughable” in 2022. That was largely due to the lack of expectation and success surrounding the Buffaloes’ program, as they finished with a 1-11 record.

Since Deion Sanders left as head coach of Jackson State to join Colorado, however, that has opened the door for the university in several ways, including brand exposure, transfers, NIL and recruiting. Now, it appears there might be a professional partnership of sorts between the Broncos and Buffaloes because of the Hall of Famer cornerback Sanders, his coaching experience and long list of NFL connections.

Broncos veterans don’t have to report for training camp in Englewood, Colo. until July 25. In the meantime, though, KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal reported on July 18 that the team would return to Folsom Field for yet another workout session.

Denver rookies will be the first to show up for Broncos training camp, which starts for first-year players on July 19.

Who Coached the Practice Session?

Quarterback specialist Jake Heaps, who is a also coach for the Russell Wilson QB Academy, helped lead a majority of the July 17 workout at Folsom Field.

Play

Under ex-head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Heaps and other members of Wilson’s academy were permitted inside team facilities during the 2022 season to aid in Wilson’s development, per DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason. That same season also turned out to be the worst statistical year of Wilson’s career.

As soon as new Denver head coach Sean Payton was hired, however, the idea of Heaps in Broncos team facilities was put to rest for the foreseeable future.

Although Heaps can’t be directly involved with the Broncos anymore, he’s still taking the initiative by helping Wilson find his feet wearing the Orange and Blue – only this time, in a different setting in nearby Boulder.

After the workout, Heaps even tweeted a thank-you message to Deion Sanders for hosting him and the Broncos.

Great work with the fellas at Folsom Field! @DangeRussWilson Thank you @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball for letting us come through! pic.twitter.com/aZWbad3ysw — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) July 18, 2023

The newfound bond between the Broncos and Buffaloes could prove to be a productive one for years to come.